I spoil my dog by wiping her rear and letting her eat from a plate at the table: ‘What’s the harm in it?’

It’s Luna’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

A 10-month-old cockapoo is living the life of luxury as her English owner, 22-year-old Ellie Beech, wipes her rear, allows her to sit at the dinner table, and gives the dog movie nights with her own popcorn and ice cream, Caters reported.

Dubbed Britain’s “ most pampered pooch ,” Luna — who, along with Beech, hails from Buckinghamshire — enjoys her life of royalty “because sadly, dogs aren’t around forever,” according to her owner.

“Luna always gets cleaned with a baby wipe after she does her business — she’s so used to it now. She literally waits by the wipes at the door,” Beech said, mentioning that the dog also has a special freezer section for her favorite treat: Häagen-Dazs strawberry cheesecake ice cream.

Doting dog owner Ellie Beech wipes the bottom of her cockapoo. CATERS NEWS

But Luna’s special treatment comes as anything but a nuisance to her family , Beech said, adding that “none of us mind having Luna at the table.”

“Her table manners are great — better than my younger brothers’…She has her own plate and sits on the chair eating from it. She’s never gone for our plates, and once she’s done, she just jumps down.”

The practice began when the spoiled pooch refused to eat food from a bowl on the floor, Beech said.

Ellie Beech spoils her dog Luna. CATERS NEWS

“She’d maybe have a bit and then leave it or come back and pick at it but never managed to finish a full bowl of food, which was weird,” Beech, a business solutions associate, said.

“Luna would always watch us eat but never beg for food, and after eight or nine months of trying her food in the bowl, I knew it wouldn’t work so thought I’d try it on her own plate at the table.”

This December, holiday guests in the Beech home will see with their own eyes how glamorous a life Luna lives.

“This year will be Luna’s first Christmas, and she’ll be eating with us at the table on Christmas Day,” Beech said. “If anyone objects, well, it’s her home and that comes before anything!”

Luna’s owner Ellie Beech lets the dog eat tableside. CATERS NEWS

Luna is also treated to her own exclusive ice cream stockpile. CATERS NEWS

Luna also has a bed in each room of her house “just in case she fancies a rest.” The family sleeps with their doors open so the pooch can pop in for snuggles at any given opportunity.

Beech also throws blankets in the dryer to heat them for Luna after they’ve been on a chilly walk, she said, adding that the duo often watch Luna’s favorite movie “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”

“We put it on for her with doggy popcorn and she sleeps with a Clifford toy.”

Luna lives a coddled life in her home. CATERS NEWS

“I also think, ‘What’s the harm in it?’ If we [spoiled] Luna, she isn’t going to grow up ungrateful or self-entitled like a child would,” Beech, who along with her brother and sister wanted a dog since they were little kids, said.

“For her, it just means she’s going to feel so loved for all her life, and that makes me really happy to know as well!”