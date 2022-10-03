ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA Sheriff's Department Awarded $1.95 Million Traffic Safety Grant

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has been awarded a $1.95 million grant for traffic safety programs and patrols, authorities said Monday.

"This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community," sheriff's Sgt. Robert Hill said. "Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling."

According to Hill, the grant -- provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration -- will provide additional programs and resources, including:

-- DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers;

-- high visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California's hands-free cell phone law;

-- enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk;

-- enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes;

-- community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, bicycle and pedestrian safety;

-- collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies; and

-- officer training and/or recertification.

The grant program will run through September 2023.

