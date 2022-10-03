Woman Stabbed in Santa Ana; Suspect Sought

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A woman was stabbed Monday in Santa Ana, and a search was underway for the suspect.

The crime was reported about 5:20 a.m. near Highland and Sycamore streets, Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez told City News Service.

The woman was taken to a hospital, Lopez said. Her condition was not immediately known.

The suspect was described only as a man. A motive for the crime was not known.