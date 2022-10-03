ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Woman Stabbed in Santa Ana; Suspect Sought

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VF7P3_0iKLxIPV00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A woman was stabbed Monday in Santa Ana, and a search was underway for the suspect.

The crime was reported about 5:20 a.m. near Highland and Sycamore streets, Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez told City News Service.

The woman was taken to a hospital, Lopez said. Her condition was not immediately known.

The suspect was described only as a man. A motive for the crime was not known.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Armed suspect barricaded inside warehouse in Costa Mesa

Police are engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of a warehouse in Costa Mesa. The incident began at around 11 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were dispatched to the scene of an industrial complex in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. They were sent to the area to assist special agents with the California Attorney General's bureau of firearms, who were serving a search warrant at the time. "We can confirm that special agents from our Bureau of Firearms were executing a warrant in Costa Mesa as part of an APPS investigation. The scene is...
COSTA MESA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles men arrested in Orange County on multiple burglary charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall

Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday. The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for suspect who shot a 60-year-old man at a street takeover

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 60-year-old man during a street takeover.The shooting happened on Sept. 18 at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and 48th Street in South L.A. According to the LAPD, the suspect was a spectator at the takeover and got into an altercation with someone else watching the sideshow. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot three times at the other spectator that was running away. Instead of hitting the man he was in an altercation with he struck a 60-year-old man in the back. Police said the victim was walking past the street takeover while on the way home.Officers said the suspect is a 5'11" Hispanic man and weighs about 170 pounds. They believe he is about 18 years old with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored short sleeve T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.Those with information on the shooting should contact the LAPD at (213) 786-5414 or (213) 910-8703. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website https://lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cns#Sycamore#Violent Crime#City News Service
sgvcitywatch.com

​Suspect Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Teen at Gunpoint After Picking Her Up in Pomona

POMONA – A suspect remains jailed Thursday, accused of forcing a 17-year-old girl to perform a sex act on him after he convinced her to accept a ride September 27. Marquise McFadden, 29, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with one count of forced oral copulation by force or violence. The girl was waiting at a bus stop near North White Avenue and Texas Avenue when a suspect drove up, according to the Pomona Police Department.
oc-breeze.com

OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022

Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach

Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy