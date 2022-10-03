Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Throws a Curveball at the EV Market
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is smooth as a river rock and, at the same time, very square. Both shapes are on purpose. The slick exterior allows the Ioniq 6 to boast a coefficient of drag that’s lower than a Tesla Model 3's, and the reoccurring rectangles in its lights, trim, and interior are part of Hyundai’s design language for its electric Ioniq lineup, declaring the Ioniq 6 a sibling of the well-received Ioniq 5.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen's Scout Electric Pickup And SUV To Be True Off-Roaders
In May this year, Volkswagen Group announced its intention to revive the iconic Scout by launching an all-electric pickup and rugged SUV in the US. It was an announcement that took many by surprise, including Volkswagen US dealers, who asked the automaker to confirm whether it is looking to adopt a direct-sales model for the new separate, independent company called Scout Motors.
TechCrunch
Tesla is now building Model 3 and Model Y vehicles without ultrasonic sensors
Starting this month, all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for North America, Europe, the Middle East and Taiwan will no longer include the 12 ultrasonic sensors typically found on the front and rear bumpers of its vehicles. Ultrasonic sensors, which measure distance by using ultrasonic waves, are generally used as proximity sensors to support anti-collision safety systems, particularly in low-speed applications like parking.
Mercedes-Benz revealed its 311 miles ranged truck and customers are already lining up
It will be Mercedes-Benz's longest-range electric truck yet
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Lineup Overview: New Pilot, CR-V, and HR-V SUVs
It looks like 2023 is the year of the SUV at Honda. The redesigned CR-V is better-looking inside and out and boasts a larger footprint along with plenty of new features. The HR-V is also new and now shares its platform with the Civic, meaning it’s significantly larger than the old Fit-based model. It switches to a 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-four, again with a CVT automatic. The three-row Pilot is next to go under the knife, but Honda has only teased the new model so far. The two-row Passport is unchanged for this year, but we expect a new version to follow the Pilot next year.
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNET
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance First Ride Review: The Future Is Now
The second the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance made its debut as a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, old men started yelling at clouds. The pissing and moaning over the C63's new powertrain didn't come as a surprise, given how its big-engine-in-a-small-car blueprint was a bread-and-butter component of AMG's lineup over the last 14 years. I had some trepidation, too, but after a quick stint riding shotgun in a development prototype, I think this path to electrification is worth embracing.
PC Magazine
Valve Ends Steam Deck Waitlist, Opens Up Orders for Docking Station
Valve now has enough inventory to end the waitlist for the Steam Deck. That means you can order a unit today and expect to receive it in one to two weeks. On Thursday, third-party website SteamDB spotted Valve nixing its reservation system. As you can see, all three models of the product have a “Buy Now” button under them.
Rivian Sends a Reassuring Message
Rivian (RIVN) , the young manufacturer of electric vehicles, finally has good news for its shareholders and buyers of clean vehicles. The Irvine, Calif.-based group has just confirmed its main target for the year, despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the automotive industry. Rivian claims to be able to manufacture 25,000 cars in 2022.
