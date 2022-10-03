If you want an iPhone 14 with a large screen, you now have two choices: iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s because Apple tweaked its iPhone 14 lineup this year, replacing the “mini” model with a “Plus” variant. The new iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch display, giving it similar dimensions to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, it comes with different features — and a smaller price tag.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO