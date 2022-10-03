Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Apple wants to make AirPods and Beats headphones in India
Apple is asking its suppliers to move production of AirPods and Beats from China to India. This is the first time the company is looking to manufacture its wireless earbuds in the South Asian country. The Cupertino giant has been heavily diversifying its supply chain recently and reducing its reliance...
Cult of Mac
Apple is already looking ahead to 2nm processors
A new report indicates Apple is preparing to start putting CPUs made with a 2nm process in its computers, although they won’t be available for several years. This would allow the chips to perform faster while using less power than today’s best. Progress marches on… with the occasional...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Plus review roundup: Bigger is better
Early reviews of the iPhone 14 Plus praise its long battery life and large display. There are also positive comments on the camera and the smartphone’s weight. Apple’s first 6.7-inch non-Pro handset reaches store shelves on Friday. iPhone 14 Plus combines merges two other Apple models. The iPhone...
Cult of Mac
Best Apple Watch Ultra bands: Rugged and ready for adventure
From the three bands Apple designed especially for the chunky Apple Watch Ultra to several other worthy options, you have plenty to choose from when it comes to a rugged band that can handle whatever you throw at it and Apple’s toughest timepiece. In our roundup below, we cover...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max comparison: Which is right for you?
If you want an iPhone 14 with a large screen, you now have two choices: iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s because Apple tweaked its iPhone 14 lineup this year, replacing the “mini” model with a “Plus” variant. The new iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch display, giving it similar dimensions to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, it comes with different features — and a smaller price tag.
NFL・
Cult of Mac
Apple-backed home-automation standard Matter finally launches
The wait is over for Matter 1.0. The Connectivity Standards Alliance has introduced the cross-platform home-automation standard after lengthy delays. It is intended to break through the walled silos of Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Home, allowing accessories from a wide range of companies to communicate. It might finally make smart homes more common … potentially even mainstream.
Cult of Mac
Check out SCDKey October Sale’s unbelievable discount — Windows 10 for $13!
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by SCDKey.com. The October Sale at software activation keys provider SCDKey.com offers great deals on must-have Microsoft software. Better yet, as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10. Plus, you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Plus finally goes on sale
A month after its announcement, the iPhone 14 Plus finally goes on sale in over 30 markets today. The ‘Plus’ model is the newest addition to Apple’s iPhone lineup. With a starting price tag of $899, the iPhone 14 Plus is $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14. But for that additional money, you get a bigger 6.7-inch display and longer battery life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cult of Mac
Protect your devices anywhere with this plug-and-play decentralized VPN
While updating your Apple gear can protect you from vulnerabilities, that’s just the start of keeping your data secure. The Deeper Connect Pico packs hardwired protection and privacy into a casing the size of a pack of gum. And this effective decentralized VPN is available now for $199.99 (regularly $248) during our Deal Days sale.
Comments / 0