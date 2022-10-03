Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
106 Charleston County Students Receive Meeting Street Scholarship
The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit helping high-achieving students with financial need to pay for college, today announced its second class of scholarship recipients. This remarkable group of students includes 106 college freshmen from Charleston County and 71 freshmen from eligible Pee Dee counties. Additionally, four college sophomores from Charleston County earned a scholarship upon meeting the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund’s eligibility criteria at the end of their freshman year. The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund expects to award up to $2.4 million in scholarships to this group of hardworking students for the 2022 -2023 academic year.
Dorchester County to Host Community Outreach Program Presented by PRTC
Residents are invited to the next program in the Community Outreach Series which will focus on the county’s rural broadband project and presented by PRTC. This event will take place on Tuesday, October 11th at 6 pm at the Shady Grove Family Life Center (9140 Charleston Highway, St. George, SC, 29477).
Beacon Community Bank Opens Fourth Branch
Beacon Community Bank, a privately held community bank founded in Charleston, officially opened the doors to its fourth branch this week. The new location, located at 1210 Ben Sawyer Boulevard in Sea Island Shopping Center, is the bank’s second branch to open in Mount Pleasant. The Ben Sawyer branch grand opening announcement comes just three months after Beacon officially broke ground in June on its new headquarters in North Mount Pleasant.
Sarah Shad Johnson Announces Bid for Charleston County School Board
Sarah Shad Johnson, a former chair of the Moultrie District 2 Constituent Board, today announced that she is running for the District 2 seat on the Charleston County School Board. The newly-created, single-member district includes Awendaw, McClellanville, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and parts of Mt. Pleasant from Park West and Carolina Park across to the Old Village. The nonpartisan race will be on the November 8th ballot, and everyone in District Two can vote.
Dorchester County Fire Rescue to Celebrate 10th Annual Fire Day in Recognition of Fire Prevention Week
Dorchester County Fire Rescue is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
Artists in All Disciplines Sought to Perform or Present at the 2023 North Charleston Arts Fest
The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is seeking artists in music, theatre, dance, visual art, media art, and literature to participate in the 2023 North Charleston Arts Fest to be held May 3-7 at various venues throughout North Charleston. Regional and local artists and community organizations are welcome to submit an application to perform on stage or present their talents through programs such as exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, workshops, and more.
Low Country Harley-Davidson to Present Kid-Friendly Halloween Event
On Tuesday, October 25th, Low Country Harley-Davidson will present ‘Trunk n’ Treat’ at the dealership in North Charleston. The event runs from 6 pm to 8 pm. This family-oriented free Halloween event will feature a haunted hallway, candy, game booths, activities, and more. Guests can travel the showroom floor and stop at different motorcycles to pick up their Halloween sweets.
North Charleston Storm Debris Update Following Hurricane Ian
North Charleston Public Works crews continue to collect a large amount of residential yard debris from Hurricane Ian and are working Saturdays to expedite collections. Removal of all storm debris could take several weeks. Garbage collections are on regular schedule with no interruptions in service. At this time, crews will...
SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar Expands Beverage Program
Mount Pleasant coastal Italian restaurant SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar has welcomed new Beverage Director Emerson Ewald, who joins Co-Owner Ty Raju + SAVI Society Wine Club Director Makayla Woodford to lead their talented beverage team. Emerson began his wine career in New York City, and brings with him expertise...
Seventh Annual Pat Conroy Literary Festival Scheduled For October 28th to 30th
The Pat Conroy Literary Festival began as Pat Conroy’s 70th birthday celebration in October 2015 and now continues as an annual signature event of the nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center. This year’s Conroy Festival will be held on October 28th through 30th as a series of free and ticketed events in Beaufort and Bluffton featuring author discussions, writers workshops, a storytelling and musical performance, and a screening of the film Conrack in honor of the 50th anniversary of Pat Conroy’s 1972 teaching memoir The Water Is Wide.
Harvest Festival at Johns Island County Park Set for Nov. 5
Charleston County Parks will hold their 2022 Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 5th from 11 am to 5 pm at the Johns Island County Park. The event is known for its showcase of Charleston’s own bluegrass talent, with local bands playing throughout the day. This year’s entertainment schedule:
Charleston County Traffic Alert: Nighttime Lane Closures on Highway 41
Nighttime lane closures for the Highway 41 Project in Mount Pleasant will begin Sunday, October 9th and continue for approximately three weeks to assess soil conditions. Intermittent closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. along sections of Highway 41 between US 17 and the Wando River Bridge.
Dorchester County Storm Debris Update
Dorchester County Government has completed the damage and debris assessment which indicates minor storm impacts to the area. As a result, the County has not reached the threshold to activate supplemental debris removal contracts. Residents are advised to contact their trash service for yard debris pick-up or dispose of it...
Point Hope United Methodist Church to Host Christmas Eve Live Nativity and Glow Service
Immediately following the Live Nativity will be the family-focused Christmas Eve GLOW service at 3:00 pm. The church offers a traditional, candlelight service at 5 pm on Christmas Eve as well. All are invited to attend. Overflow parking is available at the Park West Recreation Center. From there, the church...
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
Battery Rejoin American Cancer Society for Real Men Wear Pink Campaign
The Charleston Battery announced Wednesday a partnership with the American Cancer Society to support breast cancer awareness through the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Last year, the club’s fundraising efforts resulted in a $15,000 donation to the American Cancer Society. During the month of October, the club will raise...
Annual MOJA Arts Festival Continues Through October 9th
The annual MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture, continues this week with a variety of free and ticketed performances, art displays and educational outreach. The festival highlights the many African-American and Caribbean contributions to western and world cultures. MOJA’s wide range of events include visual arts,...
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Councilman Ron Brinson
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Ron Brinson, a City of North Charleston councilman for the District 4 area. You can see the interview below. After you watch that, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. He always does a fantastic job and they are definitely worth a watch.
WATCH: Leva Bonaparte Shares Trailer For Her “Southern Charm” Spinoff Series
Cast member Leva Bonaparte (right) on Thursday shared the first look at her new spin-off television series with Bravo, Southern Hospitality. You can see the clip below. The clips includes a voice over that describes the new show as follows:. “Leva Bonaparte leveled up Southern Charm. Now she’s leveling up...
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Jerry Tekac
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Jerry Tekac, Goose Creek’s Mayor Pro-Tem and a Goose Creek City Councilmember. You can see the interview below. After you watch that, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. He always does a fantastic job and they are...
