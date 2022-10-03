Read full article on original website
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
Delta Regional Authority announces more than $10 million in investments in Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee
The Delta Regional Authority on Thursday announced millions of dollars in investments in projects in western Kentucky, southern Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee. The DRA is a federal-state partnership that works to encourage economic development in the lower Mississippi River Delta region and Alabama Black Belt. On Thursday, the partnership announced $3 million in investments for four infrastructure projects in western Kentucky, roughly $3.4 million for three southern Illinois infrastructure projects, roughly $2.3 million for three Missouri infrastructure projects and roughly $1.7 million for one project in Tennessee.
Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A coroner says a body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim. Nancy Cundiff was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Breathitt County...
'You're literally playing Russian Roulette with your life,' sheriff warns about local fentanyl problem
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In an urgent message shared to social media on Wednesday, a west Kentucky sheriff says the fentanyl crisis spreading across the United States has arrived in the region. Fentanyl recently killed one person in Graves County, Sheriff Jon Hayden says, and caused several others to...
Jewish women cite faith in contesting Kentucky abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s sweeping abortion ban is being challenged by three Jewish women who say it violates their religious rights under the state constitution. The legal challenge was filed Thursday in state court in Louisville. The lawsuit says the state’s Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by prohibiting nearly all abortions. It says that “under Jewish law, a fetus does not become a human being or child until birth.”
New 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate option coming soon
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear announced Thursday Kentuckians will soon have a new standard license plate option to choose from. According to a release from the Governors' Communication's Office, the design is meant to showcase state pride, unity, and strength. In a statement included in the release, Beshear said:...
Kentucky's largest corn maze rebuilds 'Mayfield Strong' after December tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — Like so many other businesses in Mayfield and surrounding areas, A-Maize-ing Farms was devastated by the massive December 10 tornado. Almost one year later, the farm — which is home to Kentucky's largest corn maze — is back in business. A-Maize-ing Farms is a...
Parson signs income tax cut, tax breaks for farmers into law in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri became the latest state to act on tax relief when Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed an income tax cut into law Wednesday. About two-thirds of U.S. states have adopted some sort of tax relief this year. The tax-cut trend has been fueled by record state surpluses and large growth in state revenues after an initial downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lions Club donates $3,000 to Paducah nonprofit Martha's Vineyard
PADUCAH — Martha's Vineyard in Paducah feeds thousands of people in the community who are homebound and in need. Martha's Vineyard sent out a call for help ahead of the holidays, and the Lone Oak Lions Club answered. The Lions Club hosted an open golf tournament recently to raise...
Jameson says new charges issued by JCC are inaccurate
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear in court for a hearing this month after he was temporarily suspended with pay in August. Tuesday afternoon, the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued two new charges against Jameson, alleging more misconduct. Those charges from the...
