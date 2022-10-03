Read full article on original website
Roll Call Online
Biden’s marijuana pardons limited, but spark legalization talk on Hill
President Joe Biden’s intent to pardon thousands of people convicted of possessing marijuana may have a limited impact on its own, even as it stirred debate about federal legalization. As part of a broader announcement on marijuana policy, Biden said Thursday he would pardon the thousands of people with...
Roll Call Online
Biden and DeSantis offer praise for joint response to Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his administration would stay as long as it takes to help Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian. "We're not leaving until this gets done, I promise you that," Biden said in Fort Myers, Fla., after touring storm...
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
Roll Call Online
So little Senate floor time left, so many Biden judicial nominees in limbo
Numbers often tell their own stories in Washington, sometimes illuminating actions misaligned with previous statements. Numbers can be inconvenient that way. Senate Democratic leaders left town last week, canceling a two-week October session before turning off the chamber lights, focused on a few. Seventy-two was one they touted, the number...
Roll Call Online
United States fell far short of refugee goal last fiscal year
The U.S. took in fewer than 26,000 refugees this past fiscal year, roughly 100,000 short of the Biden administration’s stated goal but significantly more than the previous fiscal year, according to official data released Wednesday by the State Department. The federal government resettled 25,465 refugees in fiscal 2022, which...
Roll Call Online
Biden announces sweeping pardon of federal marijuana possession convictions
President Joe Biden is pardoning people with federal convictions for marijuana possession, including those convicted under Washington, D.C., law. “I’m announcing a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana. There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result,” Biden said in a video. “My pardon will remove this burden on them.”
Roll Call Online
Concerns grow about lame-duck appetite to stop steep budget cuts
Washington budget watchers couldn’t be blamed for banking on lawmakers riding to the rescue in the lame-duck session and blocking over $100 billion in spending cuts from kicking in just after the holiday season, since Congress has never allowed such austerity to happen before. But if Republicans retake the...
Roll Call Online
Fight over strategy intensifies as wildfire funding grows
As the Biden administration doles out historic levels of wildfire mitigation funding, fights are breaking out on Capitol Hill about how to spend the money. Lawmakers from both parties are backing measures that would speed up forest management projects that cut down on wildfire fuels, like brush and small trees, which they say leads to "megafires." But environmentalists argue that the proposals would bypass environmental analysis and community input under the guise of wildfire mitigation and potentially open the door to excessive logging.
Roll Call Online
OPEC production cuts add fuel to domestic energy debates
After the OPEC cartel said Wednesday it would cut oil production, congressional Republicans criticized the Biden administration’s energy policy, Sen. Joe Manchin III used the moment to pitch his stalled permitting proposal and other Democrats said the development underscores the need to break from fossil fuels. At a meeting...
Roll Call Online
Latest ‘Dreamers’ court ruling prompts calls for Senate to act
Advocates have turned up the pressure on the Senate to pass legislation this year to establish a citizenship path for undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, after a federal appeals court dealt yet another blow to the program that for now protects those so-called Dreamers. But with the...
Roll Call Online
Pipeline safety agency with big task lacks key resources
The national agency tasked with the safety of more than 3 million miles of pipelines, long considered understaffed, lacks an official leader as it faces growing pressure to adhere to its primary responsibilities, write new regulations and follow directions from Congress. More than a year and a half into office,...
Roll Call Online
At the Races: Crime and crude
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Clarified, 6:23 p.m. | October is here, and with it cooler weather, political surprises — and soon,...
Roll Call Online
Appeals court rules against program that protects ‘Dreamers’
A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled against a decade-old program that protects hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children, paving the way for more court action on the long-disputed policy. A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th...
Roll Call Online
John Yarmuth ‘waxes philosophical’ (and warns not to eat the Jell-O)
Sometimes with these interviews with retiring lawmakers, Heard on the Hill tries to goad them into letting their colleagues know just what they really think about them before they go. It rarely works. These men and women are disciplined by nature, not electoral concerns, but sometimes they cut loose a little.
Roll Call Online
Home health groups fight back against proposed cuts
Clarified Oct. 5 | Lobbyists and some members of Congress are urging the Biden administration to abandon proposed cuts to home health service Medicare payment rates, arguing the cuts could have a lasting impact on the industry. A proposed rule, which the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services releases annually...
Roll Call Online
Convenience, backlash mix as candidates vote by proxy in House
Corrected Oct. 5 | Proxy voting has been both a blessing and a curse for House members on the campaign trail this season. Members have used the practice to their advantage, jetting off to make in-person appearances on the campaign trail. But they have also faced backlash, with opponents accusing them of voting from their “pajamas” or “phoning it in.”
Roll Call Online
12 dates that define the 2022 midterm elections
There are still five weeks before Election Day, but it’s not too early to take a look back at the key dates that have defined the 2022 midterm cycle. Some historic moments, such as the confirmation of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, aren’t included because they didn’t have a measurable impact on the campaign. Other issues, such as crime and immigration, are part of the political conversation but tougher to pin to a specific date.
