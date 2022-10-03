ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EC County reviews budget recommendation, moves toward sustainability goals

By Avery Shanahan Leader-Telegram staff
EAU CLAIRE— The Eau Claire County Board will vote to approve the creation of a sustainability committee and receive the 2023 recommended $140.7 million budget at its meeting this evening.

The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors will be given a report of the administrator’s preliminary budget for 2023, given by County Administrator Kathryn Schauf.

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
