Dogecoin (DOGE) To Explode Much Higher Amid ‘Insane’ Accumulation, Says Trader Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom

A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst is expressing bullish sentiment on the tenth-largest digital asset by market cap. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter, who predicted the 2018 Bitcoin bottom six months before it dropped, tells his 211,200 Twitter followers that Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently undergoing massive accumulation. “DOGE/BTC has the most insane...
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move

The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins Are About To Outperform Most Major Asset Classes, According to Bloomberg Analysts

Commodity analysts from Bloomberg say that crypto assets are gearing up to outperform the rest of the financial markets. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts argue that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins within the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) are ready to outshine everything else when financial markets turn bullish again.
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund

One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch

Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
Nasdaq Executive Says There’s Massive Demand and Opportunity in One Sector of the Crypto Industry

A top executive at Nasdaq Inc. says they are seizing upon a large market demand with their plan to launch services for custody and execution of cryptocurrency. Tal Cohen, Nasdaq’s executive vice president and head of North American Markets, says in a Bloomberg interview that the second largest stock exchange is focused on custody services as its first major step into the digital asset business.
Three Challenges of Institutional Crypto Adoption Left Unsolved by the Merge

Crypto market players, as well as analysts at Bank of America and Bernstein, expect the merge to boost institutional adoption for Ethereum (ETH) and the digital asset industry. Although their arguments are true to a certain extent – especially how a greener ETH could attract ESG investments – the event didn’t tackle all the industry’s challenges at once.
