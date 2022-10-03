Read full article on original website
Celsius Founder Alex Mashinsky Withdrew $10,000,000 Worth of Crypto Prior to Bankruptcy Filing: Report
A Financial Times report claims Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky withdrew millions of dollars in digital assets from the platform weeks before the bankrupt crypto lender froze customer accounts as its position worsened. The report says Mashinsky withdrew $10 million worth of digital assets in May at a time when...
Dogecoin (DOGE) To Explode Much Higher Amid ‘Insane’ Accumulation, Says Trader Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom
A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst is expressing bullish sentiment on the tenth-largest digital asset by market cap. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter, who predicted the 2018 Bitcoin bottom six months before it dropped, tells his 211,200 Twitter followers that Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently undergoing massive accumulation. “DOGE/BTC has the most insane...
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin, Dogecoin and One Altcoin That’s Exploded in the Last 24 Hours
A popular crypto analyst is updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and an altcoin that has skyrocketed over the last day. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,000 Twitter followers that he doesn’t think the king crypto is currently at a level where it’s a good investment.
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move
The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
Bitcoin Could Be Trading at Generational Bottom Amid Once-in-a-Lifetime Correction, According to Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Cred says that Bitcoin’s (BTC) price may have hit bottom at around $20,000 in a market correction driven by unprecedented factors. In a new Youtube market analysis, Cred says BTC’s trading price may not drop lower but if it does, he says in the long term it will not matter.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins Are About To Outperform Most Major Asset Classes, According to Bloomberg Analysts
Commodity analysts from Bloomberg say that crypto assets are gearing up to outperform the rest of the financial markets. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts argue that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins within the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) are ready to outshine everything else when financial markets turn bullish again.
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Popular Crypto Analyst Pinpoints Window for Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom, Claims Ethereum (ETH) Is Meeting Resistance
A widely followed crypto trader is looking at historical Bitcoin (BTC) bull markets to carve out a window for the bear market bottom. Pseudonymous digital assets analyst Rekt Capital tells their 329,000 Twitter followers that it has been over 300 days since the BTC’s November 2021 peak. “When BTC...
$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund
One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
Digital Asset Firm NYDIG Raises Over $719,000,000 From Dozens of Institutional Investors Despite Crypto Winter
The Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm NYDIG says it raised nearly $720 million for its profitable company, despite the bear market. According to a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange (SEC), NYDIG raised $719,990,866 in funds from 59 different unnamed investors for its registered Institutional Bitcoin Fund. The...
Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
Avalanche (AXAX) Decentralized Exchange Altcoin Skyockets After Coinbase Listing Announcement
US-based crypto exchange giant Coinbase is adding the first ever Avalanche (AVAX)-based token on its roster of altcoins. The largest digital assets exchange in the US announces that it will support trading for Pangolin (PNG) starting October 6th once liquidity conditions are met. The token is the asset of the...
Bitcoin Whales Escalate Feeding Frenzy, Collectively Add Over $930,000,000 in BTC: Santiment
Cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment says Bitcoin (BTC) whales have accumulated heavily over the past nine days. Santiment says that since Tuesday last week, Bitcoin whales have added Bitcoin worth approximately $931,309,410 at time of writing. According to the crypto analytics platform, this is the longest period of sustained accumulation by...
Nasdaq Executive Says There’s Massive Demand and Opportunity in One Sector of the Crypto Industry
A top executive at Nasdaq Inc. says they are seizing upon a large market demand with their plan to launch services for custody and execution of cryptocurrency. Tal Cohen, Nasdaq’s executive vice president and head of North American Markets, says in a Bloomberg interview that the second largest stock exchange is focused on custody services as its first major step into the digital asset business.
Three Challenges of Institutional Crypto Adoption Left Unsolved by the Merge
Crypto market players, as well as analysts at Bank of America and Bernstein, expect the merge to boost institutional adoption for Ethereum (ETH) and the digital asset industry. Although their arguments are true to a certain extent – especially how a greener ETH could attract ESG investments – the event didn’t tackle all the industry’s challenges at once.
Mark Cuban Says He’s ‘Really Bullish’ on Crypto, Compares Industry Evolution to Early Days of Internet
Billionaire Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban says he’s still bullish on crypto despite the ongoing bear market. In a new interview with Forbes, Cuban compares the crypto sector to the early days of streaming in the 1990s, when the now-common technology was hard to use and ignored by mainstream consumers.
Bitcoin Accumulation Hits Seven-Year High, Flashing 2015 and 2019 Bottom Signal: Quant Analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) is flashing a metric reminiscent of previous bear-market bottoms, according to Ki Young Ju, the chief executive of on-chain insights firm CryptoQuant. Ju notes on Twitter that BTC’s accumulation level has reached a seven-year high. “Over 6-month-old Bitcoins now take 74% of the realized cap. It was...
Liquidators Move Over 300 NFTs From Bankrupt Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital to New Wallet: Report
The court-appointed liquidator of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) is reportedly moving over 300 Starry Night Capital non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from 3AC wallets. Starry Night Capital was launched by 3AC CEO Su Zhu and fellow co-Founder Kyle Davies with NFT collector VincentVanDough in 2021 to collect premium NFTs. Bloomberg reports that...
Here’s What ‘Max Pain’ Could Look Like for Bitcoin (BTC) Holders, According to On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo
A popular on-chain analyst claims the current bear market hasn’t yet sent as many Bitcoin (BTC) underwater as previous bear markets. BTC analyst Willy Woo notes that showing how many coins are at a lower value compared to their purchase price is “one way of visualizing maximum pain.”
Venture Capitalist Katie Haun Says Crypto Trajectory Differs From Past Cycles – Here’s Her Outlook
Venture capitalist Katie Haun says that the current crypto bear market is the first of its kind since the inception of digital assets over a decade ago. In a new interview, the CEO and founder of the web3-focused Haun Ventures says that unlike in previous cycles, the current crypto downturn coincides with a global economic turmoil.
