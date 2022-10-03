Record Label Trade Association Prevails in DMCA Suit Brought by Yout.com Over Fairness of its YouTube Content Downloading Service

Read full article on original website
Meta, WhatsApp Sue Chinese Companies Behind Summer 2022 WhatsApp ‘Takeover’ Attacks
A lawsuit filed Monday by Meta Platforms Inc. and WhatsApp LLC accused two Chinese and one Taiwanese company of perpetrating a massive fraud whereby they convinced over one million WhatsApp users to self-compromise their accounts as part of an account takeover attack. The breach of contract action says that the defendants violated the plaintiffs’ terms of service by using victims’ accounts to send commercial spam.
iRobot Shareholder Opposes $1.7B Sale to Amazon, Citing Proxy Statement Flaws
A lawsuit filed Tuesday by an iRobot Corporation stockholder claims that the company and its board are pursuing a deal with Amazon without the requisite disclosures, disabling shareholders from making an informed vote about whether they approve the $1.7 billion transaction. The suit explains that in early August the two...
Fashion Marketplace Poshmark to be Acquired for $1.2B
Naver Corp., known as “the Google of South Korea,” announced its acquisition of Poshmark, a “leading social e-commerce marketplace for new and secondhand style” earlier this week. Naver, per the press release, is South Korea’s largest internet company. It will buy the company for approximately $1.2B.
Prospective Amazon Seller’s Minority Favoritism Case Dismissed on Threshold Issue
On Thursday, a San Diego, Calif. federal judge dismissed a would-be Amazon seller’s complaint for want of standing, but refused to dismiss the discrimination-related contentions for failure to state claim. The allegations brought by a heterosexual white Southern California man accused Amazon of unfairly discriminating against people like him, and instead favoring minority groups such as those identifying as LGBTQ+, Black, Hispanic, Native American, Pacific Islander, and/or female.
SDNY Approves iPhone 4S Performance Class Action Settlement, Awards Requested Attorneys’ Fees Over Apple’s Objection
By order earlier this week, Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom gave final approval to a settlement in a class action brought by iPhone 4S owners against Apple concerning a software update that, though intended to enhance phone security, rendered the devices nearly or totally inoperable. The suit dates to 2015 when...
