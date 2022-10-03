Read full article on original website
Crews called to dryer fire at Youngstown prison
Reports said towels, oven mitts and other linen caught fire in the dryer at the CoreCivic prison, 2240 Hubbard Road.
Vehicle crashes into, gets stuck on guy-line in Boardman
The vehicle was stuck in front of First National Bank on Tippecanoe Road in Boardman.
WFMJ.com
Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines
Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
3 dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m. Sunday when it struck a deer, […]
66-year-old man killed in car crash in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A 66-year-old man was killed in a car crash that took place on state Route 5 in Paris Township in Portage County on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. when a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by 66-year-old Gregory M. Dean of Ravenna was traveling westbound on state Route 5 in Paris Township. Dean's vehicle proceeded to strike a 2018 Chevrolet 2500 being driven by 43-year-old Michael J. Strickler of Plainfield, Indiana, who was also traveling westbound and had stopped in traffic to make a left turn.
whbc.com
Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage
RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
WFMJ.com
OSP seizes 106 pounds of suspected pot in Jackson Township
A truck from California was stopped in Jackson Twp with 106 lbs. of suspected marijuana, according to OSP. What started off as a speeding violation could lead to more serious charges from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for two people passing through the Valley. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago of...
Ohio man trying to do handstand falls from Myrtle Beach hotel’s 15th-floor balcony, dies
The man's death has been ruled an accident.
WFMJ.com
New Castle woman killed in crash on Youngstown's East Side
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. Jalisa Lynch, 31, of New Castle died when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street at around 2:30 a.m. First officers on the...
WNDU
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 6th
Vindicator file photo / October 4, 1980 | Among the Youngstown Diocesan clergy attending a reunion to mark Ursuline High School’s 75th anniversary 42 years ago were, from left, Bishop James W. Malone, the Rev. Paul Gubser, the Rev. John Gubser, the Rev. Anthony Pastucci, the Rev. Conrad Gromada, the Rev. Daniel Venglarick, the Rev. Richard Murphy and the Rev. Frank Lehnerd.
95.3 MNC
WFMJ.com
wsplradio.com
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
wtae.com
Man shot with stun gun outside Uniontown courthouse
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — An attempt by Uniontown sheriff's deputies to take a man into custody ended with him in the hospital Monday. A video sent to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 shows the moments after 34-year-old Anthony Sheffey was shot with a stun gun outside of the county courthouse.
Canfield roads to be resurfaced
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- There could be some delays on your way to work as construction starts on several roads in Canfield. Oak Tree Preserve Boulevard and Willow Way from the cul de sac to Sawmill Run are all set to be resurfaced. Milling will start Wednesday with paving happening next week.
WYTV.com
abc57.com
WFMJ.com
27 First News
Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
