Over the past few years, homeschooling has become increasingly popular across the globe with a steady growth rate of about 2% to 8% every year. Consequently, parents who choose to toe this line are faced with a plethora of options. While some parents may choose to be completely in charge of their child’s homeschooling using a few online math lessons here and there, other parents might seek accredited homeschool programs.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO