San Diego, CA

Artists Aim to Capture ‘Magic and Myth’ in Photographs for MOPA’s Annual Youth Exhibition

“Old Friends,” by Ashby Fulkerson, part of the 2022 Youth Exhibition at MOPA. Photo credit: Screen shot, mopa.org

More than 70 young artists will exhibit their work in the Museum of Photographic Arts’ 16th Annual Youth Exhibition, which continues through Feb. 19, 2023.

The show highlights work by artists ages five to 18 from San Diego and Tijuana, exploring the theme of “Magic and Myth” through photography and video.

The Balboa Park museum’s Youth Exhibition program provides a creative outlet for emerging photographers to showcase their work. Embracing a challenging theme, said Chantal Lane, senior manager of public engagement at MOPA, “really pushed the artists to think outside the box and put their minds back into a space of hope and wonder.”

“When we created this theme, we intentionally came up with something that could be broadly interpreted,” she said. “We wanted to push the youth to think about how they personally interpreted the theme and then how they could communicate that visually.”

The exhibition received nearly 700 entries. A diverse panel of eight jurors, including museum officials, professors and professional photographers, weighed in to select the 77 works for the show, which opened Sept. 17.

