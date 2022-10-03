ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mysterious woman who allegedly helped DeSantis lure migrants to Martha’s Vineyard flight identified

By Areeba Shah
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYTDY_0iKLo5d000

A former counterintelligence agent and combat medic specialist in the US Army helped Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

The woman, who was identified by The New York Times and CNN as Perla Huerta, was accused of luring 48 migrants onto two private planes in Texas, making false promises about offering asylum-seekers expedited work permits, housing and cash assistance. But instead, dozens of migrants were left to fend for themselves and were later moved to a military base shelter at Cape Cod.

Attorneys for the migrants have filed a class action lawsuit for defrauding vulnerable immigrants by making "false promises and misrepresentations" to advance a political motive. The lawsuit was filed against DeSantis, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, the state of Florida and the state Department of Transportation. Once the attorneys confirm Perla's identity, they said they will also add her to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Huerta gathered the group to have them "sign a document in order to receive a $10 McDonald's gift card" and did not explain what the document stated. "[A]n entire paragraph about liability and transport was not translated at all, and language specifying that the journey would take place from Texas to Massachusetts was not translated at all either."

Huerta served in the US Army for more than two decades with several deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the Times. She was discharged in August and lives in Tampa, Florida.

A man who called himself Emmanuel told the San Antonio Report that Perla said she wanted to get migrants to "sanctuary states" where more government support would be available to them.

"A lot of people really come without plans, they want to come and just work and they have a hand that'll provide them shelter," he told the San Antonio Report. "I just saw it in that way, like a sweet way, doing it for good."

He added that Perla told him the money being offered to him came from an "anonymous benefactor," and the same person was also funding the flight.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

DeSantis, who has taken credit for those flights, used the money that came from a special $12 million appropriation in the state's last budget.

"I can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha's Vineyard today were part of the state's relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," a statement from DeSantis' communications director Taryn Fenske said. "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as "sanctuary states" and support for the Biden Administration's open border policies."

The airline charter company Vertol Systems received $615,000 on Sept. 8 and $950,000 less than two weeks later, for "project 1" and "projects two and three," according to Florida state records reported by the Times. The company has ties to several high-profile Florida Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Larry Keefe, DeSantis' public safety and immigration czar.

Now, another group of migrants is reportedly being transported from New York City to Florida for work supporting cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian devastated the state.

"They want us for hurricane cleanup, we'd get paid $15 an hour, overtime and $15 for food daily, I think," Javier Moreno, 37, told the New York Post. He added that a woman named Camila "from an organization" approached him with a flier.

Another migrant said that about 100 people had left a shelter in Manhattan to take advantage of the work offer.

​​A representative for FEMA told The New York Post that the agency was not involved in any efforts to transport migrants and a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams also said the same.

Comments / 1

Related
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Florida, MA
The Independent

Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Keefe
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Matt Gaetz
Daily Mail

President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109

The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#Illegal Immigrants#The Us Army#The New York Times#Cnn#The State#Mcdonald
Daily Mail

Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth

A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack

A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

'Send help': Florida woman's inflatable pool turns into a floating life raft as Hurricane Ian causes her living room to become submerged in flood water

A woman in Florida has gone viral after posting a video from her flooded living room in which she is floating on an inflatable paddling pool while begging for help. As high waters cause almost her entire living room to become submerged, the woman - named Beth - is able to remain afloat, sitting in the pool surrounded by floating bits of furniture.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
19K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy