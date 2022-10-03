Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
How Jeremy Ryan Became The World’s Biggest NFT Artist on the BNB Chain
As more people familiarize themselves with NFTs and what they are, more artists have come on board. According to IntoTheBlock, there are more than 80,000 NFT collections, and this massive growth is not expected to stop anytime soon. NFTs started out as a form of digital art mainly used for entertainment purposes, but this has been changing. Now, utility NFTs are taking over the space as they offer privileges, rights, or rewards to holders.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin vs ApeCoin: Here’s Why The Cat Might Outrun The Ape
Everyone knows about Bitcoin (BTC). But did you know that a coin that was launched as a joke towards Bitcoin (BTC) has made millions for crypto enthusiasts?. Dogecoin (DOGE) was launched to mock the pioneering coin, but it took off based on the value it creates. The coin had a huge spike in value in May 2021 before levelling off and is currently ranked eleventh in market capitalisation. It says a thing or two about the meme coin revolution. Meme coins are edgy, funny, super-relatable and profit-making entities.
Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel Called Out Kylie Cosmetics For Its $175 Birthday PR Box
The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl warned, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," in reference to Kylie Jenner's trendy but overpriced birthday makeup kit.
NEWSBTC
Feed3 (FD3) To Partner With Decentraland (MANA) To Make P2E Games And Web 3.0 DApps Better, Keeping The FD3 Token Above 1inchNetwork (1INCH) In The Coin Market
Decentraland (MANA) is an established space in the metaverse where users can play, earn, trade, own property, and interact with other members in virtual reality. The metaverse is a product of Web 3.0 application, alongside play-to-earn and NFT gaming projects that have become a trend in the crypto-verse. However, reviews and feedback are lacking from users on Decentraland (MANA) and other applications to scale Web 3.0, and Feed3 (FD3) is here to solve that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Top Crypto Exchange LBank at Token 2049: Successful Exhibition and Afterparty
INTERNET CITY, SINGAPORE, Oct. 3rd, 2022 – Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Token 2049 in Singapore as sponsor and exhibitor. LBank was welcomed with open arms at the Token 2049 venue and continued to host a successful after-party. As one of the rise-and-coming major crypto hubs, Singapore hosted a diverse crowd of crypto lovers and gave LBank the great chance of meeting many users and fans in person.
NEWSBTC
CREATIVE ECONOMY METAVERSE DAOVERSAL RELEASES 1st of THREE WEB3-READY PRODUCTS: CUSTOM DOMAIN
The ENS-type service allows for seamless creation of customized naming of identities/wallets for creatives and brands in the Metaverse. Dubai, 5th October 2022, UAE – Daoversal proudly announces the release of its inaugural product, a customizable naming service of WEB3 ready identities that doubles as a wallet for digital assets. The launch comes eight months after the Dubai-based metaverse start up secured USD 2.5mil in pre-seed capital through incubating partners, Daoverse Capital, ChainXGame, and ConvrtX, one of the largest incubators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
NEWSBTC
Gather to Design the Future of Web3
Gathering Provides Physical Spaces for the Teams Building Decentralized WEB3 Technology to Connect, Innovate & Collaborate. Made by Builders for Builders. Hosted in Barcelona, one of the world’s most vibrant cities, ETH Gathering is a week-long curated onsite experience for decentralized teams. ETH Gathering provides an opportunity for teams to participate in a team onsite prior to a two day conference. Meanwhile, the conference builds awareness on the current and future trends on the theme areas listed below through thought leadership and knowledge transfer. For 2022, the following themes are being addressed:
Comments / 0