Everyone knows about Bitcoin (BTC). But did you know that a coin that was launched as a joke towards Bitcoin (BTC) has made millions for crypto enthusiasts?. Dogecoin (DOGE) was launched to mock the pioneering coin, but it took off based on the value it creates. The coin had a huge spike in value in May 2021 before levelling off and is currently ranked eleventh in market capitalisation. It says a thing or two about the meme coin revolution. Meme coins are edgy, funny, super-relatable and profit-making entities.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO