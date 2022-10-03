B2Broker introduced a new update of its system B2Core, which now supports REST API. This solution, working via HTTP protocol, is designed for customers of the fintech industry, as well as for cryptocurrency exchanges, forex and CFDbrokers, and many others who will now be able to quickly and easily use the products and services of the company for their own purposes. There has been significant progress made in the evolution of the B2Core product for B2Broker, and the latest release is a key part of this.

