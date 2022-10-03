Read full article on original website
Top Altcoins To Watch In 2022: Big Eyes Coin, Decentraland, And Axie Infinity
The cryptocurrency market is filled with many opportunities, particularly since we’re beginning to have different categories of tokens. Ranging from Privacy, and security to gaming, Metaverse, meme coins, DeFi, and much more. The Metaverse is among the most popular in these categories, as it is considered one of the most innovative additions to the crypto landscape.
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?
SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
Big Eyes Coin vs ApeCoin: Here’s Why The Cat Might Outrun The Ape
Everyone knows about Bitcoin (BTC). But did you know that a coin that was launched as a joke towards Bitcoin (BTC) has made millions for crypto enthusiasts?. Dogecoin (DOGE) was launched to mock the pioneering coin, but it took off based on the value it creates. The coin had a huge spike in value in May 2021 before levelling off and is currently ranked eleventh in market capitalisation. It says a thing or two about the meme coin revolution. Meme coins are edgy, funny, super-relatable and profit-making entities.
Feed3 (FD3) To Partner With Decentraland (MANA) To Make P2E Games And Web 3.0 DApps Better, Keeping The FD3 Token Above 1inchNetwork (1INCH) In The Coin Market
Decentraland (MANA) is an established space in the metaverse where users can play, earn, trade, own property, and interact with other members in virtual reality. The metaverse is a product of Web 3.0 application, alongside play-to-earn and NFT gaming projects that have become a trend in the crypto-verse. However, reviews and feedback are lacking from users on Decentraland (MANA) and other applications to scale Web 3.0, and Feed3 (FD3) is here to solve that.
Bringing In Next Level NFT Hype With Moshnake And The Sandbox
With the crazy hype around NFTs, it is not too much of a stretch to believe it will reflect on the bottom line. Blockchain technology is working hand-in-hand with the virtual world to ensure financial freedom for its users, opening up a whole new world. The decentralized network and the GameFi economy have gathered unique players, revolutionizing the world we live in today.
B2Broker Presents Game-Changing REST API Update For B2Core: New Functionality, New Possibilities!
B2Broker introduced a new update of its system B2Core, which now supports REST API. This solution, working via HTTP protocol, is designed for customers of the fintech industry, as well as for cryptocurrency exchanges, forex and CFDbrokers, and many others who will now be able to quickly and easily use the products and services of the company for their own purposes. There has been significant progress made in the evolution of the B2Core product for B2Broker, and the latest release is a key part of this.
Solana (SOL), Stacks (STX) Struggle to Escape Bearish Trap; Chronoly To Launch CRNO After Thumping Pre-sale growth
Three projects that the investors have been talking about lately are – Solana (SOL), Stacks (STX), and Chronoly (CRNO). However, these cryptocurrencies are being talked about for different reasons. While investors are questioning the growth prospects of Solana (SOL) and Stacks (STX), they are pumped up with the pre-sale success of Chronoly (CRNO) and eagerly waiting for CRNO’s launch on a crypto exchange. After ending its pre-sale phase with a 690% growth, Chronoly has announced that it will launch CRNO tokens on the UniSwap exchange on October 6.
CREATIVE ECONOMY METAVERSE DAOVERSAL RELEASES 1st of THREE WEB3-READY PRODUCTS: CUSTOM DOMAIN
The ENS-type service allows for seamless creation of customized naming of identities/wallets for creatives and brands in the Metaverse. Dubai, 5th October 2022, UAE – Daoversal proudly announces the release of its inaugural product, a customizable naming service of WEB3 ready identities that doubles as a wallet for digital assets. The launch comes eight months after the Dubai-based metaverse start up secured USD 2.5mil in pre-seed capital through incubating partners, Daoverse Capital, ChainXGame, and ConvrtX, one of the largest incubators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
