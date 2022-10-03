ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The New Hopeful Sign In Augusta Lit For The First Time

Hope. While it is a simple, four letter, word, it means so much. We all need it, but it means something completely different to each one of us. A few years ago, knowing the country needed hope, Maine artist Charlie Hewitt created a sign designed to make people think about hope. He knew that we needed to come together to talk through our differences to get things done so that our children and grandchildren can have the kind of world we'd want them to have.
