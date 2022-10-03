Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Jury's Decision In Randy Orton Tattoo Trial
The lawsuit against WWE and the developers and publishers of the WWE 2K video game series over their use of Randy Orton's real-life tattoos has come to a close. While a jury did rule in favor of tattoo artist Catherine Alexander this past Friday, the victory is not as clear-cut as it may seem on the surface.
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE Star Set To Return on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Zelina Vega is scheduled to appear on WWE television one more tonight on SmackDown. Vega has been spotted at the Boston Airport before tonight’s show according to PWInsider.com. She is still sporting her blonde appearance and has been written into the show. Vega’s most recent match was on RAW...
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told The Undertaker To Stop Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famer
The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, and now that his career is over he and his peers have been sharing some interesting stories about his life behind the scenes. When Taker joined WWE he started traveling with...
wrestlingrumors.net
New Stable Set To Debut On SmackDown
Moving on up. NXT is a rare breed in wrestling in that it is both its own thing as well as the WWE’s official developmental territory. Therefore the main goal of its stars is to be promoted to the main roster one day. It can be a career game changer for someone to be called up and now a group of several wrestlers could be getting the same kind of attention all at once.
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30
Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
PWMania
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
wrestlingrumors.net
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
wrestlingrumors.net
Kurt Angle Reveals Why WWE Legend Was Let Go
That would be a good reason. WWE has long since used a series of legends to boost up their modern roster. With so many current famous names throughout WWE’s history they have quite the selection to pick from. There have been some great successes over the years but sometimes these things just do not work out. It seems that was the situation with one of the biggest names in WWE history.
PWMania
WWE Tough Enough 2015 Winner Sara Lee Passes Away at the Age of 30
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Sara Lee, who was only 30 years old, has passed away, according to a Facebook post by her mother. WWE fans may remember her as the competitor who triumphed at the end of the 2015-2016 season of WWE Tough Enough. Here...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight’s Season Premiere (10/7/22)
The WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere will air live tonight from Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center. The main event of tonight’s show will be an in-ring face-off between Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to promote their upcoming title match at Crown Jewel. In addition...
wrestlinginc.com
Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family
The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Changes Twitter Bio Ahead Of Rumored WWE Return
A few weeks ago WWE started playing the song “White Rabbit” during breaks at live events and TV tapings and the White Rabbit phenomenon has taken on a life of its own. Since then WWE has been dropping cryptic clues about the White Rabbit and many people seem to believe that the angle is building up to Bray Wyatt’s return.
PWMania
WWE Star Returns to NXT, Tag Team Reunites
Veer Mahaan appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. Veer appeared after Sanga was shown discussing the final slot in the North American Title match scheduled for the Halloween Havoc show with Nathan Frazier. Frazier left, leaving Mahaan and Sanga staring at each other.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Says WWE SmackDown Star Is Having 'Banger After Banger After Banger'
Mick Foley has certainly been in his share of fights over the years to know some good ones when he sees them. For him, there is one WWE Superstar that continues to impress with their body of work throughout 2022. "The Hardcore Legend" took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise the in-ring work of Sheamus, noting how incredible he's been with everything he's been involved with.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Special Honor For Kane
25-years ago today at the Badd Blood 1997 pay-per-view, Vince McMahon said these iconic words on commentary, "That's gotta be Kane!" Led to the ring by Paul Bearer, "The Big Red Machine" made an immediate impact by ripping off the door of the Hell In A Cell and giving his brother, The Undertaker, a devastating Tombstone piledriver.
