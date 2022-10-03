Read full article on original website
Police search for missing 86-year-old who may be endangered
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who may be endangered. 86-year-old Michael Smith Winward was last seen on Oct. 2. Winward is 5 foot 11 inches, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown...
3 things to know this morning – October 7, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. In a unanimous vote, Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum were confirmed to fill the two remaining Pocatello City Council seats. Their terms take effect immediately,. 2. October marks the start of the Idaho...
Local family getting their own home
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A local family is getting their own home. It’s all thanks to the Gateway Habitat for Humanity. Construction on the Lopez family’s home in Pocatello is underway. It’s being built for Karlia and her children. She’s a single mother of four and...
Accident in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac cleared
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 12:45 p.m. The Idaho Fall Police Department says the scene has been cleared, and motorists are able to move through the area. Police say additional information regarding the crash will be released at a later time. ORIGINAL: The Idaho Falls Police Department and...
Avoid area of Sunnyside and Potomac
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac. All Westbound lanes from Washington Parkway to Nina Drive are closed. Officials say to avoid the area to allow first responders...
Pocatello Animal Shelter reaches full capacity
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A local animal shelter is reaching out to the community for help. The Pocatello Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity. Staff say the shelter usually sees about 12 to 15 animals at a time, but now the shelter is double that and counting. They...
Mayor Blad makes recommendations for Pocatello City Council Seats 2 and 3
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has announced his selections for vacant seats #2 and #3 on the Pocatello City Council. At the Oct. 6, 2022, regular City Council meeting, both Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum will be considered for Seats #2 and #3. Thirty-eight applications were considered for the two seats, and Mayor Blad interviewed more than a dozen candidates.
Mule deer hunters should see similar or more deer than last year, but whitetail harvest could drop
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Deer hunters have reason for optimism and caution heading into the fall hunting season. There’s some modest growth in mule deer herds, which will likely be reflected in the harvest. But white-tailed deer hunting in portions of the Clearwater area are unlikely to have recovered from a disease die-off last year, and chronic wasting disease was detected for the first time ever in Idaho last year, and the disease will have to be managed.
Preliminary hearing for former Soda Springs girls basketball coach postponed
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A preliminary hearing for the former soda springs girls basketball coach accused of rape was postponed Wednesday. Wade Schwanevelt is charged with 20 counts of rape. The incidents are alleged to have happened with a girl between the age of 16 and 17 in 2014...
Tater Trot set Saturday
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – This Saturday is the Blackfoot Rotary Club’s 12th Annual Tater Trot at Jensen Grove. The money raised goes to help the Community Dinner Table and fund scholarships for high school students in Bingham County. You can register now online at idahotatertrot.com until Friday at...
Free Flu, COVID-19 vaccines at drive-by clinic Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Immunization Coalition in partnership with Idaho State University’s College of Pharmacy will host a drive-thru flu shot and coronavirus vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vaccines will be available at no cost, and insurance will...
Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit in Pocatello biggest yet
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Hundreds of students with hispanic heritage in the region gathered at Idaho State University Wednesday. They were there for the Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit, which was in its second year being hosted at the university. Margie Gonzalez, the executive director for the Idaho Commission of...
Businesses offering more incentives to hire new employees
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Job seekers gathered in Idaho Falls Wednesday for the Department of Labor’s job fair, and there was no shortage of job opportunities. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position, trade or professional career, plenty of places are hiring. Several industries and local...
Community Food Basket needs more donations fast
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This fall marks the start of another community-wide food drive for the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket. According to Food Basket director Ariel Jackson, it’s one of the food basket’s most important events of the year. “The donations that we collect through...
Blackfoot award winning cheese you may never see at your store but it’s there
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – On South Ash Street just off the main drag in Blackfoot there is a plant that has been there for 100 years and is now making award-winning cheese. Glanbia Nutritionals has been operating the facility for the past 9 years and sends out 40-pound blocks of cheese to 10 different unnamed cheese plants in the U.S. and even overseas. You will see their cheese on the store shelves under different names, but not Glanbia. The only place you can find their specialty cheeses is in Twin Falls through a project with the Cheese Innovation Center at a retail store called simply the Cheese Marketplace.
Amare Global acquires Kyäni, Inc
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Amare Global, a mental wellness company out of southern California and Utah, will be acquiring Kyäni. Kyäni is a globally recognized health and wellness business headquartered in Idaho Falls with operations in more than 50 countries. Amare Global says this strategic partnership...
Chicken laying eggs inside eggs
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A local chicken is producing eggs inside other eggs continuously on a family chicken coop in Idaho Falls. The Rosenkrance family got their first set of chickens back in May, and a couple weeks ago stumbled upon a massive egg. “My daughter likes to...
Haunted History Walking Tours being Friday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This is the time of the year when you may see some interesting characters walking around. You might run into guys from SPRIO, also known as the Ghostbusters of the Gate City. They are letting people know about the Haunted History Walking Tours that start...
Queensrÿche coming to Fort Hall in December
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Queensrÿche will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. All other Queensrÿche concert tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.
