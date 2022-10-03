ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Hochul signs laws to boost women and minority-owned businesses

A trio of bills approved Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul are meant to strengthen minority and women-owned businesses in New York, her office announced. The bills come as New York has topped its goal of at least 30% of state contracts being awarded to minority and women-owned businesses this year. The contracts amount to $3 billion for the businesses, known as MWBEs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynews13.com

Massachusetts pot shops brace for dispensaries to open in New York

For many New Yorkers, crossing the border to Massachusetts to legally purchase marijuana will soon be in the rear-view mirror. New York state is working on licensing retailers, and some are on track to open by the end of 2022. But until then, for adult-use customers like Mike McCallion, Massachusetts it is.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynews13.com

WNY prepared to submit tech hub bid when application period starts

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A regional collaboration spanning the Western New York and Rochester areas has been in the works for well over a year, even before the federal government passed the CHIPS Act. Invest Buffalo Niagara CEO Tom Kucharski said while Congress has now passed the bill, the organization is...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
mynews13.com

Newsom’s housing bills still a few years away from coming into effect

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several bills addressing the state’s housing shortage and affordable housing crisis, now comes the challenging part. Real estate experts stress that California residents should be patient. “These things take time,” said Peter Belisle, president of the southwest region for JLL....
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynews13.com

Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Report: Recession possible next year, but likely to be ‘moderate’

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Economic growth is likely to continue through next year in the Inland Empire and other parts of the country, but it may be derailed by federal monetary policies and other factors, according to the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting & Development. What You Need...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynews13.com

Wisconsin room tax revenues mostly rebound, while business travel lags

MADISON, Wis. — Taxes charged on hotel rooms across Wisconsin took a huge hit when the pandemic began, but they’re starting to recover. Nearly 300 municipalities across the state charge a room tax. Sometimes there can be multiple taxes, including for a city, county or special district. These...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Area#Casino Gaming#The Casinos#The Gaming Commission#New York Women#Chamber Of Commerce#Hofstra University#Native American
mynews13.com

EPCOT turns 40: Looking back — and to the future

EPCOT recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. When it first opened on Oct. 1, 1982, it became Disney's second Florida theme park. In this episode, hosts Ashley Carter and Allison Walker discuss the celebration, take a look back at some of their favorite EPCOT memories and look ahead to what's next. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

California inflation relief payments will start arriving in bank accounts Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twenty-three million Californians will begin receiving inflation relief payments Friday. Eligible to individuals who paid 2020 taxes in the state, the payments will range from $200 to $1,050 as part of a Middle Class Tax Refund program the legislature approved in June, when gas prices reached record-breaking highs nearing $7 per gallon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynews13.com

Central Florida families displaced by Hurricane Ian offered discounted room rates

ORLANDO, Fla. — With FEMA beginning to set up areas for displaced families across Central Florida, one hotel owner says he is trying to do his part to help where he can. So far nearly 200 hotel rooms across Central Florida are being occupied at hotels owned by the IHRMC Group, and company officials say the opportunity to do so will last at least for the next month.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Housing
mynews13.com

Flooding remains top concern across Lake County communities

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida the impacts from the storm remain in the community. There continues to be major flooding along the St. Johns River. Water levels are going down in some areas, but slightly rising in others. Friday morning, it’s...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation’s top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of his bone-dry fields.
TEXAS STATE
mynews13.com

Ohio to host Forbes Under 30 summits

CLEVELAND — Forbes announced on Wednesday it will host the next three Under 30 Summits in Ohio. The first one will be in Cleveland in 2023, in Cincinnati in 2024 and Columbus in 2025. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is excited about what this means for Cleveland. “Having Forbes in...
CLEVELAND, OH
mynews13.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: Afro-Latinos' fight for equality

As the country honors Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the country, “Justice for All” hosts an in-depth conversation on the intersection between the Black and Latinx communities — and on Afro-Latinos' ongoing fight for equality. In this 30-minute episode, Spectrum News...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy