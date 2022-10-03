Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Hochul signs laws to boost women and minority-owned businesses
A trio of bills approved Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul are meant to strengthen minority and women-owned businesses in New York, her office announced. The bills come as New York has topped its goal of at least 30% of state contracts being awarded to minority and women-owned businesses this year. The contracts amount to $3 billion for the businesses, known as MWBEs.
Massachusetts pot shops brace for dispensaries to open in New York
For many New Yorkers, crossing the border to Massachusetts to legally purchase marijuana will soon be in the rear-view mirror. New York state is working on licensing retailers, and some are on track to open by the end of 2022. But until then, for adult-use customers like Mike McCallion, Massachusetts it is.
WNY prepared to submit tech hub bid when application period starts
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A regional collaboration spanning the Western New York and Rochester areas has been in the works for well over a year, even before the federal government passed the CHIPS Act. Invest Buffalo Niagara CEO Tom Kucharski said while Congress has now passed the bill, the organization is...
Massachusetts Salvation Army captain carries out relief work in Puerto Rico
LOIZA, Puerto Rico - Captain Kevin Polito left his Salvation Army post in Milford to help with Hurricane Fiona relief efforts in Puerto Rico. He got to Loiza Wednesday morning. It's a beach community on the northern part of the island where they were hit with a heavy storm surge.
Newsom’s housing bills still a few years away from coming into effect
ANAHEIM, Calif. — After Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several bills addressing the state’s housing shortage and affordable housing crisis, now comes the challenging part. Real estate experts stress that California residents should be patient. “These things take time,” said Peter Belisle, president of the southwest region for JLL....
Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
Report: Recession possible next year, but likely to be ‘moderate’
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Economic growth is likely to continue through next year in the Inland Empire and other parts of the country, but it may be derailed by federal monetary policies and other factors, according to the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting & Development. What You Need...
Wisconsin room tax revenues mostly rebound, while business travel lags
MADISON, Wis. — Taxes charged on hotel rooms across Wisconsin took a huge hit when the pandemic began, but they’re starting to recover. Nearly 300 municipalities across the state charge a room tax. Sometimes there can be multiple taxes, including for a city, county or special district. These...
EPCOT turns 40: Looking back — and to the future
EPCOT recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. When it first opened on Oct. 1, 1982, it became Disney's second Florida theme park. In this episode, hosts Ashley Carter and Allison Walker discuss the celebration, take a look back at some of their favorite EPCOT memories and look ahead to what's next. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
California inflation relief payments will start arriving in bank accounts Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twenty-three million Californians will begin receiving inflation relief payments Friday. Eligible to individuals who paid 2020 taxes in the state, the payments will range from $200 to $1,050 as part of a Middle Class Tax Refund program the legislature approved in June, when gas prices reached record-breaking highs nearing $7 per gallon.
Central Florida families displaced by Hurricane Ian offered discounted room rates
ORLANDO, Fla. — With FEMA beginning to set up areas for displaced families across Central Florida, one hotel owner says he is trying to do his part to help where he can. So far nearly 200 hotel rooms across Central Florida are being occupied at hotels owned by the IHRMC Group, and company officials say the opportunity to do so will last at least for the next month.
Experts say hurricane damage will make Florida's dire property insurance situation even worse
WASHINGTON — Florida's property insurance market was in crisis even before Hurricane Ian. But now, with some reports estimating tens-of-billions-of dollars in losses from the storm, experts say the situation could become more dire. What You Need To Know. Data show that Floridians are already paying the highest average...
Flooding remains top concern across Lake County communities
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida the impacts from the storm remain in the community. There continues to be major flooding along the St. Johns River. Water levels are going down in some areas, but slightly rising in others. Friday morning, it’s...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Surveying the damage from Hurricane Ian in SW Florida
Spectrum News reporter Angie Angers has spent this week in southwest Florida, checking out the damage caused by the destructive Hurricane Ian. Check out her video and photos below. You can also follow Angie on Twitter @angie_angers.
Homeowners facing rising water, flooding near homes along St. Johns River
Many areas of Central Florida that saw flash flooding have seen the water go down. But all that water has to go somewhere, and people who live along major bodies of water all that water flows into are now seeing the water rise. What You Need To Know. Much of...
Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation’s top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of his bone-dry fields.
Spectrum/Siena Poll: Majority of Floridians have reduced spending over the last year
According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, 65% of likely voters in Florida had to cut back their spending on key items due to inflation and other economic factors. Additionally, 28% of respondents said that they are living about the same lifestyle as they were a year ago. Only...
Ohio to host Forbes Under 30 summits
CLEVELAND — Forbes announced on Wednesday it will host the next three Under 30 Summits in Ohio. The first one will be in Cleveland in 2023, in Cincinnati in 2024 and Columbus in 2025. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is excited about what this means for Cleveland. “Having Forbes in...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Afro-Latinos' fight for equality
As the country honors Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the country, “Justice for All” hosts an in-depth conversation on the intersection between the Black and Latinx communities — and on Afro-Latinos' ongoing fight for equality. In this 30-minute episode, Spectrum News...
