WHITED LAYS THE BOOM
CANFIELD, OH- Senior Ethan Whited sat down to talk about his football and lacrosse career’s at Canfield. Whited wears multiple hats on the gridiron playing three different positions. At any time he can play offensive guard, center, and on the defensive line. Whited talks about being a lineman, and some of the things he has worked on to get where he is at today. Whited will play his second season of lacrosse in the spring, and he talks about the hard adjustments he had to make when learning a new sport. To learn more about senior Ethan Whited, check out this player profile brought to you by:
WILCOX HAS THE WILL TO ACHIEVE GREATNESS
HUBBARD OH- Coming in to 2022 a lot of the football “experts” around the area weren’t giving Hubbard too much of a chance to do much. They graduated TC Caffey who accounted for about 85% of the offense from a year ago. However senior Ben Wilcox would not let his teammates listen to the noise. This Eagles team just went to work despite what people were saying. To no one’s surprise inside the building, and to many’s surprise outside the building the Eagles have put together a fine season to this point. They’ve done it with lock down defense, and clutch offense. Ben Wilcox has been a fantastic leader for his team. He has been in the thick of the program and understands the standards of success it has. He has been able to mirror that to his teammates. His senior leadership has been a rock to the locker room, and his importance to the team’s success goes way beyond the numbers he puts up.
BOARDMAN IS FINDING A RHYTHM
AUSTINTOWN OH- Preserving a 2-0 lead at Falcon Stadium, an unexpected cross by the Fitch attack was misdirected by the Spartan defense for an own goal; halving the score to 2-1 with 9 minutes remaining …. Boardman junior Charlie Young led the Spartan response with two goals at the 5...
CAMPBELL TAKES A SWEEP OVER THE TIGERS
CAMPBELL OH- The Red Devils added another win inside the MVAC to their belt on Thursday night as they welcomed in Newton Falls. They weren’t the kindest of hosts, as they made quick work of the Tigers in three sets. (25-21 25-16 25-18) Kendall Brunn was as impressive as...
ELEY ELEVATES THE FALCONS
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons have shown during the 2022 season that there are many different ways that the Falcons can attack offensively, rushing the ball to move the chains, as well as airing it out for big plays. Senior standout Jayden Eley has been a big part of Fitch’s offense this year, as the receiver is always one of the most dangerous athletes on the field. A multi-sport standout, Eley also excels on the track for Austintown Fitch, and that track speed is fairly evident when the ball is in his hands.
INDIANS END CONFERENCE SCHEDULE STRONG
STRUTHERS OH- Girard came in to Thursday still having a shot at a share of the NE8 championship. They needed to take care of business against Struthers, and then hope South Range would upset Lakeview. Girard did their part as they swept away Struthers. (25-14 25-15 25-9) Lauren Pallone led...
NICK DOES THE TRICK
CANFIELD, OH- Senior tailback and inside linebacker Nick Smyczynski sat down at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield to discuss his senior season. Smyczynski had a great game against St. Thomas More, including a touchdown in the final quarter. Nick talks about that moment at the goal line and how it was so special to him to score a touchdown at the varsity level. He also discusses his favorite part of football and what got him into playing when he was seven years old. To learn more about senior Nick Smyczynski, check out this player profile brought to you by:
CARDS CELEBRATE SENIOR NIGHT WITH AN AAC VICTORY
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield volleyball program celebrated the eight seniors for the Cardinals before last nights match against Howland. Canfield took that excitement to the floor and beat Howland in a very close match, 3-1. For the Cardinals, the seniors led the way as Abby Muckleroy dominated in the middle with 14 kills and 4 blocks. Muckleroy had some great sets by senior Riley Kinkade who had a total of 21 assists on the night. Defensively, senior Libero Parker Wilkins dug out 22 balls to lead the way.
RIVERA HITS THE RIGHT STROKE
BOARDMAN OH- It is never easy to step into a leadership role. For Boardman, junior Sophia Rivera has done exactly that this golf season. She has embraced the role of captain that has been presented to her. She has brought a tremendous work ethic and energy to this Boardman team that has had an amazing season. She is always the one calling for extra practice. At the end of last season, she was the one that came to coach Christman and asked to schedule more 18 hole events to improve the Spartans stamina. No one cares more about her teammates more than Rivera, and that loyalty shines through and brings the program together. You could say Rivera acts as a glue for the golf program.
WARRIORS TAKE TOUGH LOSS ON THE ROAD IN MASSILLON
MASSILLON OH- The West Branch volleyball team dropped three sets at Massillon on Thursday 22-25, 16-25, and 20-25. The girls are now 15-5 on the year with one game left in the regular season. Leading the Warriors was Hannah Rush with six points, four aces, and 16 assists. Claire Brunner...
LYTLE HITS 1000 AS BULLDOGS STAND ALONE ATOP NE8
CORTLAND OH- There was a ton on the line on Thursday in Lakeview as the Bulldogs hosted South Range. No only was it Lakeview’s chance to claim sole possession of the NE8 crown, but senior Tara Lytle was staring down the barrel of her 1000th career kill. Lakeview got the win, and Lytle got the milestone. (25-15 25-11 25-9)
PUT YOUR BELIEF IN BARNARD
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Passion for a sport a the level that you see in players like Gabby Barnard. Not only does Gabby play volleyball for Garfield, but she also plays almost all year round in JO Volleyball. Her mind is always on the sport. So when you dive in to her career at Garfield it is easy to see how she has become so successful. She has spent all of her off seasons playing against some of the best competition you could find in the region. The intensity and challenge that the off-season volleyball brings has sharpened her tools to become a truly great player.
CRESTVIEW FINISHES OFF UNDEFEATED CONFERENCE SLATE
COLUMBIANA OH- Already with a conference championship under their belt, Crestview had one more opponent to end an undefeated run through the MVAC. Crestview welcomed in LaBrae on senior night and swept their way to victory. Crestview went the whole conference season without losing a set. (25-10 25-19 25-15) Grace...
Football: Mooney forfeits game for using ineligible player
The Cardinal Mooney football team has been forced to forfeit its week 6 game against Youngstown East for using an ineligible player. With the ruling the Cardinals dip to 3-4 and East goes 1-6. A spokesman for the OHSAA says the player in question was supposed to sit out weeks...
WARRIORS HAVE STRONG SHOWING IN PROGRAM’S FIRST DISTRICT
HARTVILLE OH- n its first ever visit to the OHSAA District Tournament, the girls golf team performed well placing sixth out of 12 teams at Sable Creek Golf Club in Hartville. It was a beautiful day and the Warriors saw fine performances from all of its golfers at the 18 hole tournament on a tough course.
BOARDMAN GIRLS GOLF COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH LEE CHRISTMAN
BOARDMAN OH- The Spartans have punched their ticket to districts. After an impressive showing and sectionals held at Old Avalon, the Spartans will test their skills at the next level. They won the fourth place spot over Stow Monroe Falls by one stroke. They also were just one stroke behind Solon at third place. The biggest win though for this Spartans team was beating out Canfield to get their place in districts. The Cardinals have been a thorn in Boardman’s side all year, and when it mattered most the Spartans pulled through. Boardman will compete in the district meet on October 13th at Brookledge Country Club in Cuyahoga Falls.
BLUE DEVILS SETTLE IN TO WINNING WAYS
BERLIN CENTER OH- Western Reserve continued their warpath through the MVAC on Thursday as they swept right through Sebring. (25-8 25-12 25-11) Raelynn Meyer had 13 assists. Haylee Fellows had 11 assists. Alyvia Hughes had12 kills and 8 digs. Alexa Abrams had 2 service Aces and 3 digs. for Sebring. Mallory Harsan had 12 assists and 9 digs and Blake Thomas had 8 kills.
URSULINE GIRLS SOCCER GAINS MOMENTUM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish Girls Soccer team is marching high through a big chunk of their regular season, starting out 9-4-1 through their first 14 matches of the season. Olivia Puhalla and Aidan Tomhave control the midfield for the Irish, and they also take on a big leadership role.
SOUTHERN CLIPS THE EAGLES
SALINEVILLE OH- It was a terrific night for Southern volleyball as they battled one of the scrappiest teams in the EOAC, and came out on top. It was a fight like it always is with United, but Southern took it in four sets. (28-26 25-23 25-21 25-18) Ashley Shroades led...
WATERLOO SITS IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT
ATWATER OH- On Wednesday night, the Vikings hosted Champion in a pivotal league match in front of an incredible crowd. The team received two goals from Kaira English and an assist from Sydney Jackson and Kayla Turcsak. Grace Yarian had six saves in goal to aid the Viking defense, which was lights out all night. The team worked hard, played together, and fought till the clock struck zero.
