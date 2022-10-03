HUBBARD OH- Coming in to 2022 a lot of the football “experts” around the area weren’t giving Hubbard too much of a chance to do much. They graduated TC Caffey who accounted for about 85% of the offense from a year ago. However senior Ben Wilcox would not let his teammates listen to the noise. This Eagles team just went to work despite what people were saying. To no one’s surprise inside the building, and to many’s surprise outside the building the Eagles have put together a fine season to this point. They’ve done it with lock down defense, and clutch offense. Ben Wilcox has been a fantastic leader for his team. He has been in the thick of the program and understands the standards of success it has. He has been able to mirror that to his teammates. His senior leadership has been a rock to the locker room, and his importance to the team’s success goes way beyond the numbers he puts up.

HUBBARD, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO