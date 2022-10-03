ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos RB Javonte Williams done for season with ACL, LCL injuries

By Jon Heath
 2 days ago
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It will be a season-ending injury for the running back.

Williams will face “a long road back” after tearing both his ACL and LCL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It’s devasting news for the Broncos, who had already lost wide receiver Tim Patrick to an ACL injury before the season started. Denver’s offense will now be without its starting running back and No. 2 receiver for the rest of the 2022 season.

Williams, 22, was picked by the Broncos in the second round of last year’s draft out of North Carolina. After splitting touches in Gordon as a rookie, Williams was expected to emerge as the team’s primary running back this year.

Before suffering the knee injury on Sunday, Williams had rushed 47 times for 204 yards and caught 16 passes for 76 yards through four weeks.

With Williams now done for the season, Denver’s in-house candidates to replace him are Gordon and Mike Boone. The Broncos also have Devine Ozigbo available on the practice squad, and the team will likely sign at least one more running back this week.

