Bird's Eye View: My observations from the LSU-Auburn game

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
On Saturday night, for the first time ever, I was able to attend an LSU game with a press pass.

I got to sit in the Auburn press box and check this team out in a different fashion than usual. Given this different vantage point, I was able to notice a few things about this team that otherwise I would not have seen, so let’s talk about what I saw.

Going into the game, I was interested to see how Jayden Daniels looked in the pocket. I know he is a really athletic quarterback, and that is partly what makes him so effective, but there are a lot of quarterbacks that suffer from being a ‘one-read’ guy. Meaning, the quarterback focuses on one receiver after he snaps it and if that guy isn’t open, he takes off running.

What I noticed is, Daniels does NOT do that. I witnessed on several occasions that Daniels would progress through four or five different reads before checking it down to his running back. That trait also caused him to get sacked a few times, but the main issue for him was that none of his receivers were creating separation.

Daniels wouldn’t make an ill-advised throw to someone that wasn’t open. The reason LSU only had 85 yards is that the receivers rarely got open.

Another thing I wanted to see was how the secondary looked with all of the new transfers and with Joe Foucha getting his first action as an LSU Tiger. Communication seemed to be an issue all night long. There were at least five different occasions where I saw busted coverage in the back part of the secondary.

Auburn was able to get a chunk of yards multiple times because LSU defensive backs weren’t where they were supposed to be. It was only Game 5, but it seems the secondary is still ironing out some issues.

The atmosphere at Auburn was crazy, as it always is, but it was great seeing LSU pull out a huge conference win.

