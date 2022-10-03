ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiona Apple Drops New Song, ‘Where the Shadows Lie,’ From ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Fiona Apple has dropped a new song as part of the season finale of Amazon Studios’ series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” With vocals by Apple and music by Bear McCreary, the song is titled “Where the Shadows Lie” and is from a J.R.R. Tolkien poem that appeared in the original books — the song appears only on Amazon Music but a link and excerpt is below. “The musical legacy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ brings to mind ethereal vocals carrying lyrical melodies over evocative harmonies, so it was my natural inclination to compose such a song for ‘The Rings of Power,’” said McCreary. “Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic...
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Drops Season One Finale Trailer: Here Comes Sauron – NY Comic-Con

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power blasted off its PR tour at San Diego Comic-Con and it’s winding it down at New York Comic-Con with the streamer dropping a season one finale trailer, that episode dropping on Friday, Oct. 14 at 12 am EDT. A majority of the trailer has footage from the first seven episodes. Coming away from an episode 7, “The Eye”, which finds the Queen-Regent Míriel blinded, and the Southlands getting erased off the map and renamed Mordor as the orcs settle into their new homeland. Also in Ep. 7, King Durin III...
