MedicalXpress
Study: Decreased proteins, not amyloid plaques, are tied to Alzheimer's disease
New research from the University of Cincinnati bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer's disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein, contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in collaboration with...
MedicalXpress
Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: Boosting with an mRNA vaccine offers better protection in people who received two doses of CoronaVac
One year after mass vaccination against COVID-19 was launched, inactivated virus vaccines accounted for half of the doses administered worldwide. Now, a large observational study performed in Brazil and co-led by Fiocruz and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), shows that in people who initially received two doses of the inactivated CoronaVac vaccine, an mRNA boost offers considerably better protection against mild and severe COVID-19 than a boost with the same vaccine. These findings, published in Nature Communications, have important implications for guiding boosting strategies in countries where most of the population received inactivated virus vaccines.
MedicalXpress
Transgender women's heart-lung capacity and strength exceed those of cisgender peers even after years of hormone therapy
The heart and lung capacity and strength of transgender women exceed those of their cisgender peers, even after years of female hormone therapy, but they are lower than those of cisgender men, indicates the first study of its kind, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Although only...
MedicalXpress
Orthopedic surgery patients do fine without opioid painkillers, according to new study
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
MedicalXpress
Study reports very low incidence of severe COVID-19 following vaccination and booster
A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
MedicalXpress
History of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment toward children
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals' parenting behaviors later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children. The research comes as a growing number...
MedicalXpress
Human cocaine and heroin addiction tied to impairments in specific brain circuit initially implicated in animals
White matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine. The study was published October 6 in Neuron.
MedicalXpress
New approaches to personalized treatment for small cell lung cancer
Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a particularly aggressive tumor, which has so far been treated with standardized measures. A study led by MedUni Vienna has shown for the first time that different SCLC subtypes have specific molecular characteristics, which is why those affected respond in different ways to cancer treatment. This discovery, published in the Clinical and Translational Medicine journal, has opened up new options for the development of more personalized treatment for this cancer, which is characterized by an unusually high rate of mortality.
MedicalXpress
Migraine tied to behavioral, psychological factors
Even in individuals without psychiatric comorbidities, specific behavioral and psychological factors are associated with migraine, according to a study published online Aug. 26 in The Journal of Headache and Pain. Francesca Pistoia, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of L'Aquila in Italy, and colleagues investigated the relationship between psychological factors and...
MedicalXpress
Ultrasound can be used to move, reposition or break up kidney stones, all while the patient is awake, a new study finds
A new technique which combines the use of two ultrasound technologies may offer an option to move kidney stones out of the ureter with minimal pain and no anesthesia, according to a new feasibility study published today in the Journal of Urology. In the procedure, the physician uses a handheld...
MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
MedicalXpress
Telmisartan does not improve six-minute walk distance in peripheral artery disease
For patients with lower-extremity peripheral artery disease (PAD), telmisartan does not improve six-minute walk distance compared with placebo at six-month follow-up, according to a study published in the Oct. 4 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Mary M. McDermott, M.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of...
MedicalXpress
When mental health crises require more than a phone conversation, these mobile units come to help
A grandmother calls a mental health crisis line for help after her grandson with intellectual disabilities and a history of mental illness attacked her. The crisis can't be resolved over the phone. A mobile crisis unit swings into action. Crisis counselor Cedric McNear gathers paperwork and looks up the address....
MedicalXpress
Sacral neuromodulation safe for lower urinary tract dysfunction
Sacral neuromodulation (SNM) is safe for patients with refractory lower urinary tract dysfunction and yields high patient satisfaction, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Scandinavian Journal of Urology. Hanne Kobberø, from Odense University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues offered 22 patients with refractory idiopathic and neurogenic...
MedicalXpress
Borderline personality disorder stigma undermines patient care and efforts to reduce suicide
People with a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and their caregivers report experiencing discrimination and stigma when presenting to health services following self-harm or a suicide attempt, leading to inadequate treatment and care for suicide prevention, say authors of a new large-scale review. Researchers at Flinders University are calling for...
MedicalXpress
Patients with severe mental disorders get better treatment with family involvement
A new study contributes to new knowledge about what prevents and promotes family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental disorders. "We know what the best treatment for severe mental disorders is. Family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental illnesses is recommended in guidelines throughout the western world. Regardless, it is not always done, with significantly negative consequences for patients, relatives, the health care system and the society," Kristiane Myckland Hansson says.
MedicalXpress
What is a stool DNA test?
Many people with colon cancer experience no symptoms in the early stages of the disease. With time, though, the cancer cells can grow to invade and destroy normal tissue nearby. And cancerous cells can travel to other parts of the body to form deposits there, called metastasis. More than 106,000...
MedicalXpress
Detecting Alzheimer's disease in the blood
Researchers from Hokkaido University and Toppan have developed a method to detect build-up of amyloid β in the brain, a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, from biomarkers in blood samples. Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disease, characterized by a gradual loss of neurons and synapses in the brain. One of...
