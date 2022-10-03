Read full article on original website
FAA Certification Chief Promotes FBW in Light Rotorcraft
Lirio Liu, the executive director of the FAA’s aircraft certification service, lauded the potential benefits of fly-by-wire (FBW) flight control technology in future Part 27 rotorcraft at the Vertical Aviation Safety Team global conference in Hurst, Texas, on Tuesday. Liu called the future installation of FBW in light rotorcraft “a major advancement” that would enable safety-enhancing features, including flight envelope protection with implications to mitigate the leading causes of rotorcraft accidents including loss of control and inadvertent flight into instrument meteorological conditions. “We have an effort underway to have fly-by-wire installations in Part 27 normal-category rotorcraft,” she said.
Flashback: AMI certificate revocation spooks charter industry
With AIN Media Group's Aviation International News and its predecessor Aviation Convention News celebrating the company's 50th year of continuous publication this year, AIN’s editorial staff is going back through the archives each month to bring readers some interesting events that were covered over the past half-century. REWIND: AMI...
GAMA Head Decries 'Broken' FAA
General Aviation Manufacturers Association president and CEO Pete Bunce expressed skepticism that a “broken” FAA could adequately manage an increasing workload imposed by advanced air mobility. Speaking at the Vertical Aviation Safety Team Conference on Thursday, he noted that 40 percent of FAA regulators have less than three years’ job experience and many are still working from home due to the overhang from Covid restrictions.
