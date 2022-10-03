ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bloomberglaw.com

DOJ Wins Faster Schedule for Mar-A-Lago Special Master Case (2)

Government argued appeal should go faster to speed Trump probe. A federal appeals court granted the US Justice Department’s request to expedite its challenge to the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of White House documents seized from. Donald Trump. ’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The order Wednesday...
bloomberglaw.com

Employer Denied Psychosexual Exam of Worker, Must Pay Legal Fees

No court has ever ordered such an exam in sex harassment case. Request unjustified; psychosexual exams meant for sex offenders. An Idaho tax and accounting service provider crossed the line by seeking a “psychosexual examination” of a former employee suing for sexual harassment and must pay the attorneys’ fees she incurred in opposing the motion.
bloomberglaw.com

Times Square Gun Ban, Other NY Restrictions Blocked by Judge (1)

A New York law barring guns from Times Square and many other public spaces was ruled largely unconstitutional by a federal judge. The law, passed in response to the Supreme Court’s easing of restrictions on concealed-carry permits, greatly expanded gun bans to include public transportation, sports arenas and anywhere licensed to serve alcoholic beverages. US District Judge.
bloomberglaw.com

Long-Stalled Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hires Former Wynn Lawyer

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a massive casino and resort project due to open a year from now, has named Stacie Michaels as its general counsel. Michaels most recently worked in private practice at Argentum Law, a Las Vegas-based law firm she joined as a partner nearly three years ago. She’s also a former general counsel at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
bloomberglaw.com

Judge Pick With Disability Raises Hopes for a Group Often Unseen

Jamal N. Whitehead is Biden’s first judicial nominee with disclosed disability. Stigma, lack of data makes tracking disability on federal bench difficult. The nominee for a Washington federal court would be one of only a handful of federal judges open about living with a disability, expanding President Joe Biden’s push to make the judiciary more accurately reflect the US population.
bloomberglaw.com

USPS Given Firm Delivery Rules in States’ Election Mail Suit (1)

Court grants states’ permanent injunction aimed at mail delays. States challenging US Postal Service policy changes made in the lead-up to the 2020 elections were harmed by those changes, a federal judge in Washington has ruled. New York, Hawaii, and New Jersey, along with New York City and San...
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Pardons Marijuana Possession, Orders Criminal Review (3)

President Joe Biden took his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, pardoning thousands of Americans convicted for possession of the drug and ordering a review of its legal status. Biden on Thursday issued a blanket pardon for all prior federal offenses for simple possession of marijuana. He will also urge...
bloomberglaw.com

Morgan Lewis Recruits Global Litigation, Investigations Partner

Pardeep Khosa has joined Morgan Lewis as a partner in Singapore, the law firm said. Khosa’s practice includes commercial litigation and international arbitration as well as corporate crime and investigations, said the firm. His experience includes acting for companies, governments, and statutory boards in complex disputes, Morgan Lewis said.
