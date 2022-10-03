Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNYT
After Ian, Florida island residents return to assess damage
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Residents of Florida’s Gulf Coast barrier islands were returning to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian to their homes and businesses on Thursday, despite limited access to some areas. Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded a contract to begin repairs on the Sanibel Island causeway...
Some New Yorkers can now grow pot at home legally
Some New Yorkers are eligible to grow marijuana at home starting Wednesday. Qualified patients will be able to home-grow up to six plants, only three of which can be grown to a mature state. Plants must be grown in an enclosed space, not visible to the public. Patients can have...
18 months in prison for man who threatened Colorado official
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official, in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. Travis Ford...
2 South American researchers murdered in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American researchers whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as Camila Behrensen, 24, of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Fire at Schodack Amazon facility under investigation
SCHODACK – Firefighters were called to the Amazon Fulfilment Center in Schodack late Wednesday evening. Rensselaer County dispatch officials tell NewsChannel 13 a cardboard compactor in the back of the building caught on fire. Several local emergency crews responded. The fire was put out in about 35 minutes. Firefighters...
State Police Superintendent Bruen resigns amid controversy
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen has resigned. Bruen, 59, was named by then-Gov. Cuomo as the head of the agency in June 2021. He was general counsel for the state police and served as deputy superintendent, then acting superintendent, before he was appointed to the top job. However, he was never a trooper.
ACLU sues over Nevada county’s hand-counting ballot plan
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk in an attempt to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator.
