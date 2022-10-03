Read full article on original website
Olmsted Falls Halloween house offers up scares for a good cause
For the 12th year in a row, Alan Perkins has turned his Olmsted Falls house into a Halloween lover's dream.
Parma awards emergency asphalt repaving project for State Road hill
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly a month has passed since two water main breaks on the State Road hill just south of W. Ridgewood Drive on Parma wreaked havoc with motorists traversing the busy thoroughfare. While the area is open, currently it’s one-way traffic in each direction with the northbound vehicles...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
Parma residents concerned with speeding along Gettysburg Drive
This comes after one resident tells News 5, he’s very concerned for his family’s safety, and his entire neighborhood, due to drivers speeding along Gettysburg Drive.
Strongsville receives $725,000 ODNR grant for town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $725,000 grant for Strongsville’s town center redesign project. In addition, Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights has contributed $5,000 toward the project, officially dubbed the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative.
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
Richmond Heights council committee approves plans for final two buildings of Belle Oaks’ first phase
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council’s Planning & Zoning Committee gave its approval Tuesday (Oct. 4) to plans for two buildings that make up part of phase one of the Belle Oaks Marketplace mixed-use development project at the former Richmond Town Square mall site. The unanimous thumbs-up from the...
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents
Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
whbc.com
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
cityofmentor.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction Impact on I-90 / SR-306 Interchange
ODOT has advised that the SR-306 to I-90 westbound entrance and the I-90 eastbound to SR-306 exit will be CLOSED between 9:00 PM tonight (October 5, 2022) and 5:00 AM tomorrow due to construction. Please seek an alternate route.
All aboard! Tickets for North Pole Adventure on sale this morning
It's not even Fall yet, but you may want to mark your calendars now for a North Pole Adventure.
whbc.com
Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
mahoningmatters.com
A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Mentor Church saves a non-profit pharmacy that was days away from closing
A Mentor church is the saving grace for Lake County non-profit pharmacy. The pharmacy was ready to close its doors after it lost its funding.
Classic Cleveland Heights Tudor asks $750K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When you think of a quintessential Cleveland Heights home, a house like the Charles Schneider-designed Tudor at 2558 Fairmount Blvd. might come to mind. “It’s a phenomenal house with Old-world charm in the heart of the historic district of Cleveland Heights,” says Howard Hanna listing agent...
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
Walleye fishermen still struggling on Lake Erie: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After enjoying a tremendous summer of walleye fishing all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, anglers this week are wondering where all of the walleye have gone. Bob Hanko at Cranberry Creek Marina keeps his Huron area shop open until late October so anglers have...
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area
Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
