Hopkinton Today: Friday, Oct. 7
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. A ceremony was held Thursday to introduce this year’s Art on the Trail exhibit on...
Lauren Toloczko-Rodriguez, 31
Lauren Mary Toloczko-Rodriguez, 31, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, and a former longtime resident of Hopkinton, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 27. Born in Rochester, New York, she was the daughter of Linda Ouellette of Shrewsbury and Mitchell Toloczko of Hopkinton. She was married to Christopher James Rodriguez of Cottonwood Heights.
Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, Oct. 5
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Hopkinton Board of Health at its meeting Monday evening unanimously approved a change to...
Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Oct. 6
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Boston Athletic Association has allocated 50 invitational entries to the Town of Hopkinton for...
Town to receive 50 Boston Marathon entries to distribute to local groups
The Boston Athletic Association has allocated 50 invitational entries to the Town of Hopkinton for the 2023 Boston Marathon, the town announced. The Select Board will set the number distribution policy at its Oct. 11 meeting. It is expected that the application period will open on Oct. 12 and close...
Hillers Thrillers Athlete Spotlight: Johanna DuPont
A forward, Johanna DuPont recorded five goals through the first half of the season, helping the Hillers to a record of 4-3-2. A three-year varsity player, DuPont stands out for her athleticism and ability to finish from distance. “Jo is a great two-way player who works tirelessly to help the team,” stated HHS coach Tom Skiba. “She raises the energy level of the whole team.”
Photos: Art on the Trail
A ceremony was held Thursday to introduce this year’s Art on the Trail exhibit on Center Trail. The Hopkinton Cultural Council event runs from Oct. 2-16. This year’s theme is land art — “Nature’s Gallery, Branching Out” — and artists were encouraged to focus on “utilizing elements in nature to be inspired and create pieces that celebrate the natural aesthetics around us.”
