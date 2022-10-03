ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

2 high school students killed, 2 wounded in Oakland shooting

By Associated Press
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OEur_0iKLghAv00

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students were killed and two others were wounded in a weekend shooting in Oakland, officials said Sunday.

Police from Oakland and neighboring Emeryville responded to reports of gunfire Saturday around 10 p.m. in Oakland’s Longfellow neighborhood, authorities said.

Two Berkeley High School students were killed and two others were wounded in a weekend shooting in Oakland, officials said Sunday.

Two young victims died at the scene and two others were hospitalized in stable condition, according to Officer Darryl Rodgers with the Oakland Police Department. No arrests were immediately announced.

“We are deeply saddened to have learned that two Berkeley High School students and beloved members of the BUSD family lost their lives yesterday in a senseless act of gun violence,” schools Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel said in a statement Sunday. “Our hearts go out to their family and everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

The victims were not immediately identified.

Jenette Yarnal, who lives nearby, said she was watching TV when she heard what sounded like a barrage of shots and saw kids running outside her apartment window.

“I thought they were just kids playing around,” she told the San Francisco Chronicle . “This neighborhood is pretty quiet.”

The high school planned to offer “comprehensive counseling services” for students at Berkeley High on Monday, the superintendent said.

Oakland police were still searching for suspects after a shooting last Wednesday wounded six people at Rudsdale High School in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood, in what investigators believed to be a targeted attack.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest woman suspected of 4 kidnapping attempts

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after possible shooting, Hayward’s 10th homicide of 2022

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a possible shooting Wednesday night, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. near the 300 block of W. A St. where officers found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car. First responders provided aid to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Emeryville, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Family sues Vallejo school district over teen’s death

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A Vallejo family is suing the school district, saying their son  — 17-year-old student Kevon DeLeon — should still be alive.  DeLeon was a special needs student at the district’s Everest Academy. The family says their son somehow wandered off of the school grounds, suffered a medical emergency, and died days […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, guns recovered following series of shootings in SF Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland gun crackdown nets 5 firearms, 7 arrests in 24 hours

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland announced Thursday that multiple arrests have been made and guns have been seized within a 24 hour span, as part of a new strategy to stem rising violence in the city.Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle seen running a stop sign in the area of Avenal and Bancroft Avenues in East Oakland. Police said the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed before it was located a short distance away on the 5600 block of Harmon Avenue.The two people inside the vehicle were arrested on multiple weapons charges....
thesfnews.com

Geary Street Homicide Suspects Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for their role in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Geary Street on September 18. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:10 pm, officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 900 block of Geary Street on a report of a person possibly suffering from a stab wound.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Berkeley High School#Busd
KRON4 News

Lafayette man charged with holding family hostage at gunpoint

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lafayette man faces 12 felony counts for allegedly holding a family at gunpoint, according to a press release on Thursday from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the victims were held hostage for more than five hours. Kenneth David Mcisaac, 31, pulled a gun on a […]
KRON4 News

Missing Union City girl found

UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
UNION CITY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped

OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
KTVU FOX 2

Protest over Alameda County deputy psych exams comes to sheriff's door

OAKLAND, Calif. - Twelve of 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who had their peace-officer powers removed over poor psychological entrance examinations are now back on the job, sheriff's officials said Wednesday as protesters came to their headquarters in Oakland. "Sheriff Ahern! No rehire! No retest!" they chanted outside the sheriff's...
OAKLAND, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say

On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Vigil held for teenage brothers killed in house party shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A vigil took place Monday night to honor the two teenage brothers who were killed in an Airbnb house party shooting over the weekend. The vigil was held inside the Longfellow Middle School. The family of the two teenagers asked for privacy during the vigil, according to the school’s principal. Jazy […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy