Read full article on original website
Related
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of best fall vacation getaways
If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado, look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.
Extremely rare moose sighting takes place in New Mexico, moose likely from Colorado
Video footage circulating online captures a moose spotted in Questa, New Mexico, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish noting that only five confirmed sightings have taken place in the state over the last 10 years. The most likely scenario is that this moose wandered across the border into New Mexico from Colorado, as this species continues to increase its range around the state and beyond. Moose were...
Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall
According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know
We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
nurserymag.com
Japanese beetle detected on Western Slope
After a detection of the invasive Japanese beetle in Grand Junction this summer, the Colorado Department of Agriculture has been working in partnership with local stakeholders to eradicate the pest and prevent its spread into additional areas of Colorado. “CDA has been working with our partners in Mesa County’s Noxious...
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
Colorado’s Most Haunted Places That Will Scare Your Socks Off
As we enter the super scary month of October, there are many reasons to be excited. There is a ton of stuff to look forward to in Colorado: cooler temperatures bringing us hoodie weather, those beautiful fall colors, soup season, pumpkin patches, football tailgates and Halloween. Another thing that many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding
EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
10 reviews left by unhappy tourists in Colorado
If you head straight to Google when it comes to looking for trip ideas, you're not alone. And Google Reviews is often the first stop people make when they're looking to see whether or not a spot might be worth visiting. Below, find 10 times when people did not enjoy their trip to an iconic Colorado attraction, enough so to leave a report on Google Reviews. Pikes Peak: "Scary horrible...
Nom Nom: Which Restaurant Has the Best Nachos in Colorado?
Here's a pro tip for you. Anytime you make tacos at home, make a little extra filling and whatever your family doesn't eat, mix it all together in a bag and toss it in the fridge overnight. I'll toss whatever chicken, beef or pork I have left with a bit of whatever fresh salsa I make to go with it and let it all ooze together overnight in a Ziplock bag... then... the next day? Heat it up and pour it all on top of some tortilla chips. Add some cheese. Toss it under the broiler for a couple minutes and bam, restaurant quality nachos.
Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country
A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Good Gourd: The Very Best Pumpkin Patches in Northern Colorado
Now is the time to get your pumpkins in order for Halloween. For most of us, going to the pumpkin patch is an experience for the whole family. But which one do you go to?. We have compiled a comprehensive list of all the best pumpkin patches in the Northern Colorado region for you to visit this fall. From gigantic orange pumpkins to cute little white pumpkins, and even the weird gourds that look like they are covered in warts, you will be sure to find the perfect pumpkin this fall in Northern Colorado.
Moose relocated from Strasburg, east of Denver, to Colorado mountains
Wildlife officers moved a young moose back to the mountains on Monday from Strasburg, which is about 40 miles east of Denver and not typical or suitable moose habitat.
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
coloradopolitics.com
Booze ballot measures will backfire on Colorado
Expanding Colorado’s alcohol laws may sound like a good idea at first. But like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, there are many unintended consequences of the three alcohol-related measures on the November ballot: Props 124, 125 and 126. Companies like DoorDash are dumping millions of dollars into ad...
Colorado’s Favorite Places To Warm Up With A Bowl Of Soup
As the calendar turns to October, it's starting to not only look like fall but feel like it as well. One of the things I look forward to the most is the cooler temperatures which brings on hoodie weather and soup season. Nothing like a hot bowl of soup on...
cpr.org
Inflation, crime, and sprawl are realities in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis wants a second term to fight them
Democratic Governor Jared Polis is running for a second term against Republican Heidi Ganahl. Polis, who lives in Boulder, served in Congress for 10 years before he was elected governor of Colorado in 2018. In that first election, Polis promised to provide full-day kindergarten and universal preschool. He met both...
6 haunted houses in Colorado to check out this Halloween season
Looking for a spooky thrill this October? Here are six haunted houses around Colorado to check out this season. Aftermath Haunted House, Cañon City Dates and hours: 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29 Prices: Buy tickets in Cañon City Area Recreation and Park District community room, $20, $40 fast pass, 12 and younger...
Warning: Another Colorado Email Scam Going Around. Don’t Fall For It
Yet another email scam is going around Colorado that you need to be on the lookout for. We know it's hard to keep track of what's real and fake sometimes, but we're here to help. Be On The Lookout For This Colorado Scam. It feels like we're getting a scam...
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0