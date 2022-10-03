ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare moose sighting takes place in New Mexico, moose likely from Colorado

Video footage circulating online captures a moose spotted in Questa, New Mexico, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish noting that only five confirmed sightings have taken place in the state over the last 10 years. The most likely scenario is that this moose wandered across the border into New Mexico from Colorado, as this species continues to increase its range around the state and beyond. Moose were...
QUESTA, NM
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall

According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Local
Colorado Government
State
Hawaii State
99.9 KEKB

22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know

We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
COLORADO STATE
nurserymag.com

Japanese beetle detected on Western Slope

After a detection of the invasive Japanese beetle in Grand Junction this summer, the Colorado Department of Agriculture has been working in partnership with local stakeholders to eradicate the pest and prevent its spread into additional areas of Colorado. “CDA has been working with our partners in Mesa County’s Noxious...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
K99

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Hiking Trails#Travel Destinations
9NEWS

Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding

EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

10 reviews left by unhappy tourists in Colorado

If you head straight to Google when it comes to looking for trip ideas, you're not alone. And Google Reviews is often the first stop people make when they're looking to see whether or not a spot might be worth visiting. Below, find 10 times when people did not enjoy their trip to an iconic Colorado attraction, enough so to leave a report on Google Reviews. Pikes Peak: "Scary horrible...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Nom Nom: Which Restaurant Has the Best Nachos in Colorado?

Here's a pro tip for you. Anytime you make tacos at home, make a little extra filling and whatever your family doesn't eat, mix it all together in a bag and toss it in the fridge overnight. I'll toss whatever chicken, beef or pork I have left with a bit of whatever fresh salsa I make to go with it and let it all ooze together overnight in a Ziplock bag... then... the next day? Heat it up and pour it all on top of some tortilla chips. Add some cheese. Toss it under the broiler for a couple minutes and bam, restaurant quality nachos.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country

A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
99.9 The Point

Good Gourd: The Very Best Pumpkin Patches in Northern Colorado

Now is the time to get your pumpkins in order for Halloween. For most of us, going to the pumpkin patch is an experience for the whole family. But which one do you go to?. We have compiled a comprehensive list of all the best pumpkin patches in the Northern Colorado region for you to visit this fall. From gigantic orange pumpkins to cute little white pumpkins, and even the weird gourds that look like they are covered in warts, you will be sure to find the perfect pumpkin this fall in Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Booze ballot measures will backfire on Colorado

Expanding Colorado’s alcohol laws may sound like a good idea at first. But like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, there are many unintended consequences of the three alcohol-related measures on the November ballot: Props 124, 125 and 126. Companies like DoorDash are dumping millions of dollars into ad...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy