FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eligible Chicago residents can get $500 each month in new programJake WellsChicago, IL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
After A Pandemic Slump, Portage Park’s Patio Theater Ready To Create Its Next Chapter
PORTAGE PARK — After hanging on for two-and-a-half years, the historic Patio Theater is bringing back more events, concerts and other shows as entertainment life reawakens. Like many music venues, the nearly 30,000-square-foot theater at 6008 W. Irving Park Road closed its doors at the start of 2020 and only reopened at the beginning of the year with in-person performances and COVID-19 guidelines. But they’ve not yet returned to staging the number of shows in a consistent schedule as before the pandemic, owner Chris Bauman said.
blockclubchicago.org
Queer Art Party Coming To Sleeping Village This Weekend
AVONDALE — The Palmer Square Art Fair and Queer Social Club are joining forces for their first Queer Art Party. The party is noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave. The free event will feature 13 art vendors, a DJ, makeup artist, portrait photographer and “plant-based comfort food.” People can RSVP online.
blockclubchicago.org
South Shore Neighbors Will Hand Out Donated Food, Unveil Outdoor Puzzle Wall Over Next 2 Weekends
SOUTH SHORE — Two events organized by South Shore residents will build neighborhood unity through food and art on back-to-back weekends. A “Giving From the Heart” harvest celebration takes place 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Peace, 7851 S. Jeffery Blvd. Local churches, community groups, gardeners and other residents donated nonperishable goods and cold-weather clothing that organizers will hand out at the event.
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
blockclubchicago.org
Are You The City’s Best Karaoke Singer? Mayor Launches Tournament With A $5,000 Prize For Winner
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to know who in Chicago can sing. The city has launched its first “Chicago Sings Karaoke” competition, which is open to all city residents 21 years and older, according to the city. The contest kicks off Sunday and will give amateur...
blockclubchicago.org
Dorothy’s Bistro To Replace Logan Square BBQ Spot Flat & Point As Owners Change Concepts
LOGAN SQUARE — The husband-and-wife owners behind Flat & Point have closed the BBQ-focused restaurant and are reopening the eatery as Dorothy’s Bistro, a neighborhood spot serving a wider range of Midwestern-inspired dishes and house-made bread. In navigating the pandemic shutdown and shift to carryout, Flat & Point’s...
blockclubchicago.org
Julius Meinl Closes Southport Avenue Coffee Shop After 20 Years
LAKEVIEW — Traditional Vienna coffee roaster Julius Meinl has closed its Southport Corridor location after 20 years of business. The coffee shop, which combined the experience of American cafes with Vienna’s coffee house traditions, closed the 3601 N. Southport Ave. location Sept. 30 after its lease was not renewed.
newcity.com
Fearless at Fritzi’s: The Wait is Over for Oak Park’s New Deli
On August 23, Fritzi’s—a much-anticipated deli in Oak Park—opened at noon. We were there a few hours before, and we asked owner Paul Stern about any apprehension he might be feeling about throwing open his doors. Did he have any, you know, fears?. “Heck, yes I have...
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
blockclubchicago.org
Buy Books For As Little As $2 And Support Edgewater Library Branch At Annual Book Sale
EDGEWATER — A neighborhood volunteer group is bringing back its book sale this month after being on hiatus more than three years. The book sale is 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 16. It will be hosted in the Edgewater Branch Library’s Betty A. Barclay Community Room on the second floor, at 6000 N. Broadway.
blockclubchicago.org
Editor Of Revamped Chicago Architecture Guide Leading Hyde Park Walking Tour Saturday
HYDE PARK — A free walking tour of Hyde Park is kicking off this weekend to commemorate the latest edition of the AIA Guide to Chicago, a prime source for local history and architecture. Laurie Petersen will start the tour 1 p.m. Oct. 8 outside the Seminary Co-op bookstore,...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’
LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
blockclubchicago.org
West Town’s Stand Up To Hate Playdate Returns For 5th Year Of Teaching Kids Kindness
WEST TOWN — An annual neighborhood event to spread kindness and disavow hate is back this weekend. Stand Up to Hate Playdate takes place 2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Commercial Club Park, 1845 W. Rice St.. There will be family activities, performances, group yoga, a drag queen storytime, face...
If you want to see something really scary, head to Oak Lawn
The Midnight Terror Haunted House is the stuff of nightmares. They have been nominated again for one of the top ten haunted houses in the country by USA Today. Tim McGill took a tour on Good Day Chicago.
A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City
Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
blockclubchicago.org
Plan To Turn Closed Von Humboldt School Into ‘Teachers Village’ With Affordable Apartments Gets $18 Million In City Funding
HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward. Newark, N.J.-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the...
oakpark.com
Two Sisters closes Austin restaurant and eyes e-commerce
The restaurant associated with Two Sisters Catering, 4800 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago, quietly closed for business this summer. As she clears out the restaurant her business called home for more than a year, owner Veah Larde is reflecting on the reasons behind the decision to shutter her carryout restaurant and contemplating plans for the future.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area Home Depot stores now selling Wagyu hot dogs
CHICAGO - You'll soon be able to enjoy Wagyu beef outside high-end restaurants. The lavish product is coming to some Chicago-area Home Depot hot dog stands. They're part of a trial run at "Fixin' Franks" — located in stores. The fancy dogs will cost you $8, which is about...
Eater
Lettuce Entertain You Plans Two Restaurants in Luxury Skyscraper
After plans with Alinea Group fell through, the operators of St. Regis Chicago, one of the largest skyscrapers in the city, began their search for a group to run the skyscraper’s two restaurant spaces. On Thursday morning, St. Regis announced they were turning to the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.
