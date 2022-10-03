Read full article on original website
foxcharleston.com
Lowcountry’s Law Enforcement Hosting its Annual Fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina
FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney spoke with the Public Relations Officer of Mount Pleasant Police, Don Calabrese, about how the proceeds benefit Special Olympics athletes of South Carolina. Tune in to learn where to donate!
Berkeley County To Hold 2022 Delinquent Tax Sale Oct. 24 In Nexton
Berkeley County will hold its annual delinquent tax sale on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Azalea Ballroom at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Nexton. The post Berkeley County To Hold 2022 Delinquent Tax Sale Oct. 24 In Nexton appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?
Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
The Post and Courier
Employee dies at MUSC facility in Charleston
An employee died Sept. 30 at a Medical University of South Carolina Health facility in Charleston, but the name and cause have not been released by the university. The death was not directly related to Hurricane Ian, which hit near Charleston the same day, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. A Charleston...
Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina proves ‘resilience once again’ during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 mph were reported at […]
abcnews4.com
25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Spine-chilling’ tour in South Carolina ranks among the scariest in the US. Here’s why
A South Carolina tour ranks among the best in the nation — but it’s not for the faint of heart. Instead, it made it onto a list of the most “spine-chilling experiences” in the United States, according to results shared Wednesday, Oct. 5. The experience —...
Georgetown police seek help locating vulnerable adult
UPDATE: Georgetown officers said on Monday that Blake was found safe by family members in Myrtle Beach. — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult last seen in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, Mackery Anton Blake (38) was last seen at approximately 5 a.m. […]
The Post and Courier
SC hemp farmer files federal lawsuit over unlawful arrest, destruction of crop
A Dorchester County hemp farmer has filed a federal lawsuit against several state and local departments alleging officials conspired to destroy his crop and unlawfully arrest him. John Pendarvis, who maintains farmland in the Harleyville area, was arrested in September 2019 on a misdemeanor charge after state officials accused him...
kiss951.com
7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World
Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
Mary Elizabeth Armstrong, known to Charleston as “Mama,” passed away, family says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mary Elizabeth Armstrong, who many Charleston-area television viewers affectionately know as “Mama,” passed away Friday, according to her family. She was 101. “Mama lived a long life and a blessed life. She went peacefully to sleep yesterday,” said Margaret Bonifay, Armstrong’s daughter. “Mama” was a fixture of commercial advertising in […]
Pedestrian Walking Across U.S. Hwy. 17A Fatally Struck By Car: SCHP
A pedestrian attempting to walk across a highway in Berkeley County died Thursday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The post Pedestrian Walking Across U.S. Hwy. 17A Fatally Struck By Car: SCHP appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian
ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save. Starfish are also known as...
1 injured at gathering in Colleton Co., deputies investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an incident at a party that left one injured in Colleton County on Saturday. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a reported shooting at a gathering along Little Elbow Road on Saturday afternoon. Reports say an adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle […]
South Carolina Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on I-12 Near LA 1088
South Carolina Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on I-12 Near LA 1088. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle incident on Interstate 12 at LA Hwy 1088 in St. Tammany Parish soon before 1:00 a.m. on October 1, 2022. Naema Johns, 23, of Beaufort, South Carolina, was killed in the collision.
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this month
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more. You can never have too many supermarkets in your community, can you? Having more options for grocery shopping in an area usually means more competition, which can translate into additional opportunities to save on food and household items through weekly sales and coupons.
Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win. After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000. “Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing […]
live5news.com
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking members of the community whose vehicles were broken into to file a police report if they have not already done so. Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday...
