Charleston County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
The Post and Courier

Employee dies at MUSC facility in Charleston

An employee died Sept. 30 at a Medical University of South Carolina Health facility in Charleston, but the name and cause have not been released by the university. The death was not directly related to Hurricane Ian, which hit near Charleston the same day, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. A Charleston...
abcnews4.com

25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown police seek help locating vulnerable adult

UPDATE: Georgetown officers said on Monday that Blake was found safe by family members in Myrtle Beach. — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult last seen in Georgetown.  According to the Georgetown Police Department, Mackery Anton Blake (38) was last seen at approximately 5 a.m. […]
kiss951.com

7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World

Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
WCBD Count on 2

Mary Elizabeth Armstrong, known to Charleston as “Mama,” passed away, family says

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mary Elizabeth Armstrong, who many Charleston-area television viewers affectionately know as “Mama,” passed away Friday, according to her family. She was 101. “Mama lived a long life and a blessed life. She went peacefully to sleep yesterday,” said Margaret Bonifay, Armstrong’s daughter. “Mama” was a fixture of commercial advertising in […]
Calcasieu Parish News

South Carolina Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on I-12 Near LA 1088

South Carolina Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on I-12 Near LA 1088. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle incident on Interstate 12 at LA Hwy 1088 in St. Tammany Parish soon before 1:00 a.m. on October 1, 2022. Naema Johns, 23, of Beaufort, South Carolina, was killed in the collision.
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this month

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more. You can never have too many supermarkets in your community, can you? Having more options for grocery shopping in an area usually means more competition, which can translate into additional opportunities to save on food and household items through weekly sales and coupons.
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win. After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000. “Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing […]
live5news.com

At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking members of the community whose vehicles were broken into to file a police report if they have not already done so. Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday...

