digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead boss explains introduction of "new" zombies in final season
The Walking Dead season 11 is about to unleash a different breed of zombie horde. During her exclusive chat to Digital Spy, showrunner Angela Kang delved into the trailer's evolved flesh-munchers and specifically why they're being introduced for the final episodes. "There are some parts of the process that are...
Netflix's Love Is Blind season 3 trailer hints at most dramatic episodes yet
Netflix has released a brand new trailer for Love Is Blind and it's promising some of the most dramatic moments yet. In the trailer we see clips of the famous pods, where the singletons get to know each other before proposing, as well as snippets from the couples' retreat and wedding planning with voice overs from cast members discussing what they're looking for.
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 6 - October 8 - 6.30pm - ITV1
And there was 5 with three unmaskings last week as we take another step closer to this year's winner being crowned. Not a triple elimination as such, but more a double with Pillar and Post and Tomato Sauce making their exits from the competition. Pillar and Post unfortunately had to...
David Tennant's Good Omens season 2 first look confirms release window
Good Omens has confirmed that its season 2 release date is on the horizon. A first-look poster for David Tennant and Michael Sheen's angelic reunion in the Neil Gaiman comedy series confirmed it will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video in the US next summer. A BBC Two airing should follow suit.
First trailer for Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie
Netflix has released the first trailer for Lindsay Lohan's upcoming film Falling for Christmas. In the trailer, we're introduced to Lohan's character – spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont who's feeling unfulfilled in life. "All they see is the spoiled daughter of a hotel magnate," her character says in one scene. "I just want people to remember me for more than my last name."
Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh announces engagement to partner Andrew Nixon
Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh has announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. The actress revealed the happy news during an Instagram Live on Wednesday night (October 5) with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, where they were discussing the medical drama's 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is...
Picard boss teases major Next Generation deaths are possible in final season
Star Trek: Picard's showrunner has teased the possibility of some major deaths in the upcoming third and final season. Season three of Picard is set to bring back a number of The Next Generation stars – but could one of them meet their end?. On Twitter, Terry Matalas responded...
The White Lotus season 2 trailer reveals new look at returning character
The White Lotus is returning for a second season, and now we have a brand new trailer which gives us a look at the new characters. But we also get to see the return of a familiar face as Jennifer Coolidge comes back to her Emmy-winning role of Tanya McQuoid in the show. She will be joined by her beau Greg (Jon Gries) as they go on a vacation to the hotel together.
Marvel's Werewolf by Night – how to watch the Halloween special
Marvel is kicking off Halloween season in a big way with the release of a spooky television special Werewolf by Night, which is now available to stream on Disney+. Dubbed as Marvel's first Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night is a 54-minute feature about a group of monster hunters who gather at the foreboding and macabre Bloodstone Temple after the death of their leader – but when thrust into a deadly hunt, the monster they're looking for could be among them.
Whould a show like 'Eldorado' (1992) work today?.
A drama series about European Union expats in Benidorm, Valencia (Spain) or British expats in Eymet, Nouvelle-Aquitaine (Framce) and the American expat community in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuatp (Mexico). Maybe these type of drama series would ideal for the current streaming media companies?. Posts: 49,139. Forum Member. ✭. 06/10/22 -...
Hollyoaks character exits
On tonight's E4 episode which is already available to watch the final episode of Sid aired. Has it been confirmed that it’s a permanent exit? I’m surprised at this I thought he would get an explosive exit. Has it been confirmed that it’s a permanent exit? I’m surprised...
Emmerdale confirmed for 7pm on Sunday 16 October
Will admit im shocked its going to air at 7pm, with strictly being on around that time, I dont watch Strictly but millions do. Also shocked at 7pm when strictly is on. You would have thought Emmerdale at 6pm, 50 Unforgetable years at 7pm would have been better. They could...
Live and kicking 90s BBC
Love this programme in the 90s. Made my Saturday morings. Love the shows on it. Interviews were fun with boybands girlbands. Such a shame there nothing on tv now for youngsters! Was a tv programme of its day. There is a show now - Saturday Mash Up!, CBBC, Saturdays 9:00-11:30.
Which Is Currently The Best Soap?
Out of all the four main UK soaps which has managed to secure it's place as the best or most improved show this year?. Emmerdale may move to #1 if storm week is a success! Faiths final episodes will definitely be well acted and emotional too. Overall I think EastEnders have the strongest cast though. Alfie’s the only real dud in there.
Yellowstone season 5 is already breaking records ahead of the premiere
Yellowstone season 5's trailer has well and truly smashed through online viewing records. Teasing the governing era of Kevin Costner's John Dutton in Montana, it's reported that 14.4 million people watched it in the first 24 hours, which is triple the amount who tuned in for season 4's trailer (via Deadline).
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 5)
The A-Z of comedy rumbles on (and gets increasingly less alphabetical!) Well done to Friday Night Dinner for its landslide victory in the last round. My vote this round goes to Derry Girls, a show I avoided for years because it seemed unfunny and irritating in clips I saw of it, when I finally sat down and watched an episode I almost immediately loved it!
Something is missing about Strictly - Can they get it back
Been a SCD fan since series 3 and loved it. I still enjoy it but I can't help but think something is missing. All those years ago it worked with everyone doing the same ballroom or Latin dance a week. And the dresses made it special along with the pro dances.
Do you think there will be past characters making an appearance during the upcoming storm storyline
Well im hoping we see a few old faces. I think someone like Diane returns and im also hoping Pearl comes back and then maybe someone like Jean Tate who is the daughter of Zoe looking all grown up. Now come on Owen I know you like your random “near...
Emmerdale : Thursday the 6/10/22 - " Ding Dong! Where's the Vicar? "
Greetings everybodypeeps , welcome to the Thursday Hour long!. At 1/2 past 7 - Al & Chas get caught out. Al and Chas prepare to leave Emmerdale. Kerry proposes to Al, by singing & expressive dance. Tracy and francie are back & Nates happy. Faith earwigs. Dear God in heaven,...
10 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Maxine faces a terrifying ordeal, while Mason gets a warning from Eric, and Imran collapses. Here's a full collection of the 10 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Maxine gets a sinister message. Maxine is reeling from a sinister message she's received and is...
