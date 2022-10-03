The White Lotus is returning for a second season, and now we have a brand new trailer which gives us a look at the new characters. But we also get to see the return of a familiar face as Jennifer Coolidge comes back to her Emmy-winning role of Tanya McQuoid in the show. She will be joined by her beau Greg (Jon Gries) as they go on a vacation to the hotel together.

TV SERIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO