Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
Soulful by Design: Electric Motorcycle Subsidiary LiveWire Infuses Its S2 Del Mar With a Spirit of Urban Exploration
News of LiveWire’s listing on the NYSE has rallied a new frontier of motorcycle enthusiasts to look towards the electric future of transport. The official production launch of the S2 Del Mar unleashes the manufacturer’s proprietary ARROW architecture, developed at LiveWire Labs in Mountain View, California. The S2...
MContent appoints Brandon Fong as the new Chief of Streaming for its Global Content Business
MContent expands leadership team to emphasize the streaming business. Digital media executive Brandon Fong to take charge of the consumer-facing streaming platform. Fong will drive strategic partnerships with content creators and drive Web3 i integration across all product verticals. Oct 6, 2022 – Dubai, UAE – MContent, the world’s first...
Sumedh Basani of ThoughtCast (@Thoughtcastofficial) Helping Thousands Evolve Business Approaches, Relationships, and Lifestyle
Sumedh Basani is an international life coach, entrepreneur, marketing guru, financial expert, podcaster, and the founder of ThoughtCastOfficial. Among the group of elite entrepreneurs and business leaders, none are as prolific and versatile as Sumedh Basani, an American entrepreneur, private consultant, life coach, and the founder of multiple highly successful companies and insurance agencies based in the United States.
Craghoppers Represents the "Podium People" for FW22
The U.K. is home to an array of outerwear brands — such as Arc’teryx and Finisterre — who are blurring the lines between hiking attire and streetwear through the use of GORE-TEX fabrications and dark color palettes. However, Britain also hosts a selection of brands that do things differently with broader color themes and hints of nostalgia from past generations. One brand flying this flag is Yorkshire-based Craghoppers and it has just presented its new “Podium People” collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
Motive Supports Food and Beverage Fleets with New Cold Chain Product and Partnership
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Motive, the leader in Automated Operations, expands its offering for the food and beverage market today with the launch of a new Reefer Monitoring solution for refrigerated vehicles and trailers (reefers). The solution helps businesses improve compliance with food transportation safety requirements and reduce costs related to reefer operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005477/en/ Motive Environmental Sensor remotely monitors the temperature and humidity inside a refrigerated trailer. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Securiti Unveils World’s First Data Controls Cloud
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Securiti, a leader in multicloud data protection, governance and security, today unveiled DataControls Cloud™, a new offering that creates a layer of unified data intelligence and controls across all major public clouds, data clouds, SaaS and private clouds. The solution acts as a centralized data command center that enables enterprises to fulfill key obligations around data security, privacy, governance and compliance. Securiti’s DataControls Cloud eliminates the cost and complexity of using disparate tools across organizational silos that are generally not designed for hyperscale multicloud environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005447/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Union and Wasted Youth Collab Celebrates New Union Osaka Store
Four years after opening its Tokyo Chapter Store, its first location in Japan, Union is now opening a new store in the vibrant city of Osaka. To celebrate the occasion, Union taps VERDY‘s label Wasted Youth for a limited-edition capsule exclusive to the store. VERDY, who comes off collaborations with Post Malone and PSG, also happens to be an Osaka native who was heavily inspired by youth and skate culture for his works.
$2,000 USD Chinese Vase Stuns Auction House by Selling for $9 Million USD
A Chinese tianqiuping vase (celestial sphere vase) has just shocked the auction house world by selling close to 4,000 times its estimated high. The traditional blue-white vase was expected to reach a high of $2,000 USD but ended up seeing a hammer price of $7.6 million USD — $9 million after fees.
What gloom? Data show it’s still a great time to build a SaaS startup
Thanks to a new sheaf of data from SVB, we can see quite clearly that the macro picture for IT is robust and venture capitalists have an ocean of capital to put to work. The combination appears to be supporting investment into software startups — software as a service, or SaaS, in the modern context — that will make 2022 the second-best year on record in the United States.
Flowserve Advances Its Desalination Offerings With Launch of New Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today the release of the new Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device – the next-generation compact pressure exchanger for reverse osmosis plants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005722/en/ The Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device is designed to be one of the most efficient and compact energy recovery devices on the market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Timberland Took Over HBX New York to Bring Visitors Through an Immersive Journey of Boldness
Timberland offers products to keep doers and adventurers equipped for whatever life throws at them — whether that be Scarr Pimentel of Scarr’s Pizza, Alex Fang of Bevelish Creations, or urban beekeeper, Alaura Flynn. Each of these individuals, although varied in their interests and occupations, emanates an undeniable sense of courage, bolstered by Timberland’s durable apparel and footwear.
Leading Australian Recruitment Platform Selects Boomi to Speed Talent Searches
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced LiveHire, a global software as a service (SaaS) recruitment provider, has enhanced its talent and direct sourcing platform to address market demands for speed and customization. Using the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform, LiveHire developed an integration mechanism to support flexibility and choice for its clients’ bespoke recruitment needs, helping mitigate the ongoing global skills shortage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005024/en/ Leading Australian Recruitment Platform Selects Boomi to Speed Talent Searches (Graphic: Business Wire)
SteelSeries Launches Revamped Esports-Ready Apex Pro TKL Keyboards
SteelSeries has brought new technological innovations to its popular Apex Pro TKL keyboards. Initially debuted in 2019, the Apex Pro TKL keyboard quickly became popular among competitive gamers for its fully-adjustable actuation, giving them full control over the sensitivity of keys. Now, the company has returned with Apex Pro TKL...
Levi Strauss cuts 2022 profit forecast on softening demand, strong dollar
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) cut its full-year profit forecast after missing third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as softening demand and a strengthening U.S. dollar adds to worries alongside higher costs, sending shares down 6% in extended trading.
Perficient Renews Partnership with Latin American Robot Building Team RioBotz, Announces Multi-Year Agreement
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the extension of its partnership with the Brazilian-based fighting robot building team, RioBotz, and their BattleBots competitor, “Minotaur.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005119/en/ Minotaur Robot (Photo: Business Wire)
RANRA Is Stepping Into a New Era
You may already be acquainted with RANRA, but perhaps via its former moniker, Arnar Mār Jōnsson – eponymously named after its co-founder who developed the brand alongside fellow Royal College of Arts alumni Luke Stevens. Now, the emerging label is rebranding itself under a fresh identity, which promotes a new studio for global collaborative practices, alongside material and genre exploration. The London-based brand is recognized for its attentive approach to performance-based outerwear paired with sustainable practices and quality craftsmanship made to last a lifetime. Designed for nature explorers and city-goers alike, the brand produces modern interpretations of core performancewear styles merged with streetwear influences to craft garments for any occasion.
