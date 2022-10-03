Read full article on original website
HIDDEN.NY Unveils an Apparel Collaboration With N.E.R.D.
HIDDEN.NY tends to bring implement a plethora of collaborative projects into its business strategy. The New York-based streetwear imprint has linked up with the likes of Salomon, BBC, NEEDLES and more for joint projects, and now it’s aligning with N.E.R.D. for a new initiative. The hip-hop and rock band...
AURALEE Reconnects With New Balance for a Duo of XC-72 Collaborations
Momentum has been on New Balance‘s side in recent memory thanks to the brand’s hot streak of collaborative efforts. The Boston sportswear brand has run in the fall season with a flurry of new projects made alongside partners Joe Freshgoods, Aimé Leon Dore, Malbon Golf and more, and now it’s reconvening with AURALEE for a duo of XC-72 collaborations.
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Unveils Its ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360™ Chelsea Boot Collab
Has been ramping up production on the footwear side of things lately, and it’s captured the attention of the sneaker community for its wealth of collaborative projects. The Japanese sportswear imprint has recently formed alliances with the likes of COMME Des GARÇONS SHIRT and HAL STUDIOS®, and now it’s aligning with worlds. for a hybrid offering. Together, the duo has crafted a GEL-QUANTUM 360™ The Chelsea iteration that merges the dress shoe and running sneaker realms.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike SP Dunk Low OG and more coveted sneakers, HBX Archives is back with (a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items) for week 90. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
adidas TERREX Taps and Wander for FW22 Collaboration
Japanese outerwear label and Wander has been on the rise as of late, collaborating with numerous industry titans to set its eccentric spin on practical mountaineering styles. With functionality at the brand’s core, design duo Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori aim to deliver reimagined garments for an easy hike through Mother Nature.
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a tendency to borrow color schemes from one another. And with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 coming up in 2023, the beloved Air Jordan 1 is honoring the silhouette by adopting two of its most classic palettes: the “White Cement” and the “True Blue.” The latter installment first appeared on our radar last month, and now we have an even more detailed perspective of the kicks thanks to these newly-surfaced on-foot images.
"Anthracite" Covers This Nike Air Max TW
Borrowing design cues from the Air Max Tailwind, the recently introduced Air Max TW offers yet another blend of familiar. detailing. It is one of many refreshed models in the Nike Air Max line, again flipping a retro style into a contemporary look. Specifications of the Nike Air Max TW...
Entire Studios' Drop 3 Serves Up New Essential Colorways
Following the release of its limited-edition capsule early this year, Entire Studios has just launched Drop 3, including the label’s signature PFD V2 Puffer that just landed on HBX. Highlighted in the new range are wardrobe essentials from sweat sets to fall-ready outerwear donning earthy tones, such as “Wood”...
RANRA Is Stepping Into a New Era
You may already be acquainted with RANRA, but perhaps via its former moniker, Arnar Mār Jōnsson – eponymously named after its co-founder who developed the brand alongside fellow Royal College of Arts alumni Luke Stevens. Now, the emerging label is rebranding itself under a fresh identity, which promotes a new studio for global collaborative practices, alongside material and genre exploration. The London-based brand is recognized for its attentive approach to performance-based outerwear paired with sustainable practices and quality craftsmanship made to last a lifetime. Designed for nature explorers and city-goers alike, the brand produces modern interpretations of core performancewear styles merged with streetwear influences to craft garments for any occasion.
Cozy Up in Rick Owens' FW22 Strobe Sneakers in "Pearl/Milk"
For his Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show earlier this year, Rick Owens took over Paris’ Palais de Tokyo vampire-esque “STROBE” collection. Items from the eerie show are now starting to become available to the general public, one being the American designer’s Strobe Sneakers that have been engineered in a new, seasonally-appropriate “Pearl/Milk” colorway.
De Beers Balances Statement and Minimalism with Latest Jewelry Collection
De Beers Jewellers drops its latest collection of jewelry pieces designed to encourage self-expression through mixed metal designs and hidden codes. The De Beers RVL Collection is comprised of a range of pendants, rings, and bracelets in 18k white gold adorned in diamonds, and black titanium with rose gold accents and a single hidden diamond. Inspired by De Beers’ monogram, the letters “D” and “B” are imprinted and arranged into the metal to form a cryptic code.
Elevated Sportswear Takes Center Stage for Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As the world continues to ease into a renewed sense of normalcy for being back outside post-pandemic, many fashion houses have taken note and displayed various interpretations of hopeful revelry onto the runways for Spring/Summer 2023. At Chanel, elevated sportswear took center stage for SS23 – sans the sweatpants that...
Timberland Took Over HBX New York to Bring Visitors Through an Immersive Journey of Boldness
Timberland offers products to keep doers and adventurers equipped for whatever life throws at them — whether that be Scarr Pimentel of Scarr’s Pizza, Alex Fang of Bevelish Creations, or urban beekeeper, Alaura Flynn. Each of these individuals, although varied in their interests and occupations, emanates an undeniable sense of courage, bolstered by Timberland’s durable apparel and footwear.
BSTN Brand Brings the Basketball Courts to the Alpine Slopes This Fall
BSTN Brand, the in-house stylistic offshoot from the sneaker-centric German retailer BSTN, has unveiled its latest collection titled “Alpine Basketball.” The two seemingly clashing worlds combine with harmony thanks to BSTN Brand’s understanding of subcultures, bringing on and off-court basketball cues into a world of coziness fit for wintery Alpine escapes.
New Balance Revisits the '90s and Y2K Generation With Jerry Haha CHERRY 9060 Exhibition
With a “bedroom” build-out. cashmerepullover’s Jerry Haha recently kicked off an exhibition in Hong Kong themed around New Balance‘s 9060. Looking at the past, present, and future that the 99X series works off of, the exhibition sees a number of new talents and explores the transition in the city as creatives move from the ’90s to an up-and-coming Y2K generation.
Kevin Durant Pays Homage to His Aunt Pearl With All-Pink Iteration of the Nike KD 15
As the NBA season is just around the corner, Brooklyn Nets‘s star Kevin Durant gears up for the new season with continuous releases of his. lineup. His latest iteration continues a tradition he began in 2012, where he celebrates his beloved aunt who died of lung cancer in 2000. The latest offering of the Nike KD 15 “Aunt Pearl” arrives in an all-pink iteration.
Craghoppers Represents the "Podium People" for FW22
The U.K. is home to an array of outerwear brands — such as Arc’teryx and Finisterre — who are blurring the lines between hiking attire and streetwear through the use of GORE-TEX fabrications and dark color palettes. However, Britain also hosts a selection of brands that do things differently with broader color themes and hints of nostalgia from past generations. One brand flying this flag is Yorkshire-based Craghoppers and it has just presented its new “Podium People” collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
NYC Workwear Institution Dave's New York Introduces Their Made-in-USA Foundation Pant
Located in Manhattan’s Flatiron district, Dave’s New York is a New York City workwear staple that’s served construction workers, municipal employees, and (more recently) fashion aficionados who crave an authentic workwear look since 1963. Besides their selection of goods from brands like Carhartt, Levi’s, Dickies, Ben Davis and Red Wing, Dave’s produces their own goods — logo-adorned tees, beanies and fleece items that are an in-the-know signifier for New Yorkers, and also a hit with international customers who bring them home as a Big Apple-certified rite of passage. Now, Dave’s is expanding their in-line offerings with their new Foundation Pants, the first pair of pants they’ve ever created.
LOEWE's Latest Meme-Worthy Creation Will Have You Accompanied By Birds and Cats
LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson is known for his whimsical approach to design, often showcasing his talents through meme-worthy garments. The brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection presented in March saw the designer dive into a technical practice, exploring the modern digital age through material manipulation and humorous prints. From rhinestone-encrusted reflective face T-shirts to sinkhole-engulfed car coats, Anderson’s latest creation has arrived in the form of a floor-length knit dress blasted with comical graphics that are sure to induce some giggles.
