Harris County, TX

Man killed in confrontation with men hanging out with teenage stepdaughters, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
CROSBY, Texas — A man was shot and killed in front of his own home in a confrontation with two men who had been spending time with his teenage stepdaughters, police said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that its deputies were called to a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arriving, deputies found a man shot in the back.

Deputies identified the victim as Kevin Adams, and said they believed Adams had an ongoing dispute with two men who were with his stepdaughters, KTRK reported. The stepdaughters, ages 16 and 17, had just returned home with the two men when Adams came outside and confronted them on Sunday, investigators told the station.

There was a fight before one of the two men shot Adams, deputies told KPRC. The two men are then accused of leaving in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Deputies told KTRK that Adams’ wife, as well as several people on the street, witnessed the altercation, and that they also have surveillance video showing the confrontation.

The two teenagers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, KPRC reported.

