ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Albania denies police system was attacked by Iranian hackers

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — Albanian authorities on Monday denied the country's police system was hacked after local media reported that data on people being investigated for crimes was released from an Iranian hacking group.

Albanian media reported a leaked file with a list of suspected people, from allegedly the police database, who are being probed on different crimes.

Ervin Karamuco, a criminology professor, was quoted in social media as saying a channel called Homeland Justice had published 1.7 gigabytes of criminal data from the Memex police system.

State police denied its Memex system was damaged but urged local media not to publish data from hackers.

Interior Minister Bledi Cuci said that list had not come from the criminal police database. He said Microsoft and the FBI were helping Albanian authorities recuperate the affected systems.

Speaking at the Parliament, Prime Minister Edi Rama said the list aimed at creating social disturbances by issuing a “photo-edited list mixing criminals with politicians, with journalists.”

Last month Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran over a July 15 cyberattack that temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites. Rama called the disruption an act of “state aggression.”

After Tirana severed ties with Tehran, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source struck an information system that records Albanian border entries and exits, creating delays for travelers.

NATO, the United States and the European Union denounced the attack and supported Albania’s move to cut diplomatic ties with Tehran. The U.S. government imposed sanctions on Iran’s intelligence agency and its leadership in response to the July cyberattack.

Albania, a NATO member, is being helped by the alliance, the U.S. and the EU to investigate and install better cyberdefenses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US Arctic strategy calls for more military exercises to counter Russia, China

The White House on Friday released its 10-year strategy for the Arctic, with a focus on keeping Russia and China at bay in the region. The National Strategy for the Arctic Region, last released in 2013, includes four pillars meant to keep the region “peaceful, stable, prosperous, and cooperative” in the face of climate change and increasing aggression from Moscow and Beijing.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edi Rama
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers...
POTUS
AFP

Russian-backed forces claim gains near Bakhmut in east Ukraine

Russian forces said Friday they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains since Kyiv grabbed momentum with a counter-offensive that rattled Russia's war effort.  In Kherson, the Moscow-installed deputy head of the region said Friday that five civilians were killed in shelling by Kyiv's forces, as Ukraine pushes its counter-offensive to reclaim the area.
MILITARY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Hackers#Police#Iranian#Albanian#Homeland Justice#Memex#Fbi#Parliament
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year's United Nations climate talks, Germany's foreign minister said Friday. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations

LONDON — (AP) — After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. The tax-cutting economic plans of the country's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her feuding at home with financial markets, the opposition and chunks of her own Conservative Party. But abroad, European politicians and diplomats have noticed a marked softening of tone since Truss took over from Boris Johnson a month ago.
EUROPE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Nigeria's Buhari proposes record $47.3B budget for 2023

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is launching an ambitious plan to grow the West African nation's economy and end its security woes with record government expenditure during the next fiscal year. The record 20.5 trillion naira ($47.3 billion) proposed expenditure “reflects the serious challenges”...
BUSINESS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China

The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China's ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors. The department said Friday that its updated export controls are focusing on these areas because China can use the chips, supercomputers and semiconductors to create advanced...
FOREIGN POLICY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
129K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy