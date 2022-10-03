ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

cbs17

Trooper involved in crash after multi-county, high speed chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A multiple county high speed chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, this started in Nash County when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a rental vehicle around 2 a.m. Deputies said Joe Albert...
RALEIGH, NC
Greene County, NC
Kinston, NC
Greene County, NC
Lenoir, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman shoots home invader who attempted to steal her dog, Harnett County Sheriff says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was woken up by a banging sound at her front door early Tuesday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she went to her door at about 5:45 a.m. where she confronted a man who was in the process of taking some of her property. He even “attempted to take her pet dog,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said.
DUNN, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Police Seek Information on Whereabouts of Missing Juvenile/Runaway

On September 28, 2022, at 2:23 p.m. Kashandon Hodges-Williams, 16 years-old was reported missing from her residence in Craven Terrace. Kashandon was reported to have run away from the residence and may be staying in the area with unknown friend(s). Kashandon is described as a black female, 5’8”, 170 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair, which was last seen in a ponytail.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Latest Jacksonville phone scam involves police department

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After issuing a notice about a phone scam involving the City of Jacksonville earlier this week, Jacksonville police have issued a new notice about a scam involving their department. Police said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the department. They are telling people to meet them […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Man found not guilty of killing grandmother gets maximum sentence on other charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man who was found not guilty of killing his grandmother, yet guilty of other charges received the maximum sentence this morning. James Gizzi was on trial last month for the shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. The woman was killed back on February 4, 2019. An autopsy said the 68-year-old Thompson was shot in the head before her home was set on fire.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
WNCT

Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville apartment fire displaces six people

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
PITT COUNTY, NC

