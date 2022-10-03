Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Trooper involved in crash after multi-county, high speed chase
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A multiple county high speed chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, this started in Nash County when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a rental vehicle around 2 a.m. Deputies said Joe Albert...
Robbery ends in 2 arrests, money recovered by K-9 in Halifax County
The arrests were said to be largely thanks to a calm store associate, a K-9 and the quick thinking of deputies.
Burglar shot while trying to break into woman's home, Harnett County Sheriff's Office says
A woman shot a suspected burglar when he tried to get into her home, Harnett County deputies said.
cbs17
NC man jumps off bridge, throws gun in river while evading deputies after 100 mph chase, authorities say
LEGGETT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies were dealt a strange hand when a man they were pulling over for speeding tried to run before wrecking his car, jumping from a bridge and attempting to ditch a stolen gun in his possession. The driver, Willie Lamont Hardison, 34, of Tarboro, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
WITN
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
cbs17
Woman shoots home invader who attempted to steal her dog, Harnett County Sheriff says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was woken up by a banging sound at her front door early Tuesday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she went to her door at about 5:45 a.m. where she confronted a man who was in the process of taking some of her property. He even “attempted to take her pet dog,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said.
cbs17
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ Zebulon man after chase in Edgecombe County
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies say they’re looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who led them on a chase after a crash Monday. An off-duty deputy witnessed the crash on Anaconda Road and Sunset Ave. Ext., according to reports. On their way to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Seek Information on Whereabouts of Missing Juvenile/Runaway
On September 28, 2022, at 2:23 p.m. Kashandon Hodges-Williams, 16 years-old was reported missing from her residence in Craven Terrace. Kashandon was reported to have run away from the residence and may be staying in the area with unknown friend(s). Kashandon is described as a black female, 5’8”, 170 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair, which was last seen in a ponytail.
cbs17
Man pleads guilty to 2019 Sampson County murder, gets minimum 23-year sentence
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly three years after the murder of William “Jimmy” Graham, a man has plead guilty to his murder and a judge has imposed a sentence of no less than 23 years in prison. History of the Case. Graham was 61-years-old when he was...
Latest Jacksonville phone scam involves police department
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After issuing a notice about a phone scam involving the City of Jacksonville earlier this week, Jacksonville police have issued a new notice about a scam involving their department. Police said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the department. They are telling people to meet them […]
WITN
Man found not guilty of killing grandmother gets maximum sentence on other charges
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man who was found not guilty of killing his grandmother, yet guilty of other charges received the maximum sentence this morning. James Gizzi was on trial last month for the shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. The woman was killed back on February 4, 2019. An autopsy said the 68-year-old Thompson was shot in the head before her home was set on fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Principal of Johnston County middle school arrested on stalking charge, deputies say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of misdemeanor stalking. A spokesperson for the school district confirmed Whitaker — now suspended — has been an employee of Johnston...
cbs17
7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
Craven County man released after drug, other charges arrested after search warrant
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man is facing drug charges after his arrest by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. Daryl Delshawn Staton, aka “Candoo,” 38, was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at 3750 River Road Lot 1 in Vanceboro. Deputies found 59 grams of cocaine, nine grams of methamphetamine, in […]
Man accused of killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant will face death penalty
The man accused of shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy in 2020 will face the death penalty when his case goes to trial.
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
WITN
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
Comments / 0