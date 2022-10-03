DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was woken up by a banging sound at her front door early Tuesday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she went to her door at about 5:45 a.m. where she confronted a man who was in the process of taking some of her property. He even “attempted to take her pet dog,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

DUNN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO