WACO, Texas – Oklahoma Volleyball fell in a five-set thriller to No. 17 Baylor, 3-2, on Wednesday evening inside the Ferrell Center in Waco. "We loved the fight out of the team tonight," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "It was a battle and our ability to make plays at critical moments allowed us to push it to five sets. This team wants to win, so moments like tonight are tough because you know how close we are. Committing to staying the course and pushing forward in the process to get better every day has to continue to be the focus for this very young, strong willed and gifted team."

WACO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO