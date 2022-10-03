ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Fall in Five to No. 17 Baylor

WACO, Texas – Oklahoma Volleyball fell in a five-set thriller to No. 17 Baylor, 3-2, on Wednesday evening inside the Ferrell Center in Waco. "We loved the fight out of the team tonight," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "It was a battle and our ability to make plays at critical moments allowed us to push it to five sets. This team wants to win, so moments like tonight are tough because you know how close we are. Committing to staying the course and pushing forward in the process to get better every day has to continue to be the focus for this very young, strong willed and gifted team."
WACO, TX
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Wrap Up Play at the Ben Hogan Collegiate

FORT WORTH – The Oklahoma men's golf team closed play at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club on Tuesday by posting a 282 (+2), its lowest round of the tournament. Oklahoma (855, +15) finished tied with No. 8 Georgia Tech for 12th in the 16-team field...
NORMAN, OK
Ponca City News

Bedlam football won’t happen, OSU’s Weiberg says

Body Oct. 4—Once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam football game with Oklahoma State won’t happen, at least for several years. That was the assessment of Chad Weiberg, OSU athletic director, who spoke Monday, at Enid Rotary Club. Non-conference schedules are made years...
NORMAN, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Norman, OK
FOX Sports

Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

2022 Fall Ball Central

The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team announced a seven-game 2022 fall schedule featuring three games against outside competition and four intrasquad scrimmages with an exciting format titled the Oklahoma Battle Series. Six of the seven exhibitions will be at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and open to the public. Follow along with all the action below.
NORMAN, OK
Lou Rosselli
Bryce Meredith
oklahoma Sooner

Summy Leads Sooner Contingent Thru 36 at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jase Summy led the way for Oklahoma on day one at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, firing a 3-under 67 to open the event followed by a 74 (+4) in the afternoon to grab a share of 23rd thru 36 holes of play. Playing without...
NORMAN, OK
cowboystatedaily.com

Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Wrestling#University Of Oklahoma#Ncaa Championships#Combat#Sports#Coach#Cowboys#All America#Prodigy Wrestling Club#Edmond North High School
oklahoma Sooner

2022 Red River Showdown Fan Guide

As Sooner Nation gets ready to descend on Dallas for the 2022 AT&T Red River Showdown, please review the following important information to ensure you're game day ready!. 8:45 OU buses arrive Coliseum Dr. 9:00 Stadium gates open All gates. 10:25 Warrior Walk Cotton Bowl. 11:00 #BeatTexas Cotton Bowl. All...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Combat Sports
NCAA
News On 6

Oklahoma City Public Schools Cancels Classes For Nov. 8

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it will cancel classes on November 8, 2022. The district's board of education approved the change to its calendar earlier this week. As a result of the change, OKCPS said April 7, 2023 will now be an instructional day. November 8 also happens to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Former Broadway Dancer Teaches Latin Dance In OKC

Dance and Hispanic culture collide to provide a space for passionate dancers at the Reach Dance Studio in Oklahoma City. Ivis Torres, the owner of Reach Dance Studio, moved to the state three years ago. Torres said her students are 75% Hispanic. Hispanic history in Oklahoma dates all the way...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

