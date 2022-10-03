Read full article on original website
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina Andras
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Fall in Five to No. 17 Baylor
WACO, Texas – Oklahoma Volleyball fell in a five-set thriller to No. 17 Baylor, 3-2, on Wednesday evening inside the Ferrell Center in Waco. "We loved the fight out of the team tonight," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "It was a battle and our ability to make plays at critical moments allowed us to push it to five sets. This team wants to win, so moments like tonight are tough because you know how close we are. Committing to staying the course and pushing forward in the process to get better every day has to continue to be the focus for this very young, strong willed and gifted team."
Oklahoma football: Seven things Sooner fans should know before Red River Saturday
Oklahoma football has won seven of the last 10 games against Texas in the Red River rivalry series, including five of the last six. There are a lot of things going against the Sooners in the 118th renewal of this classic college football series on Saturday. Among the biggest question marks if you’re an OU fan is who will be at quarterback for the Sooners.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Wrap Up Play at the Ben Hogan Collegiate
FORT WORTH – The Oklahoma men's golf team closed play at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club on Tuesday by posting a 282 (+2), its lowest round of the tournament. Oklahoma (855, +15) finished tied with No. 8 Georgia Tech for 12th in the 16-team field...
Ponca City News
Bedlam football won’t happen, OSU’s Weiberg says
Body Oct. 4—Once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam football game with Oklahoma State won’t happen, at least for several years. That was the assessment of Chad Weiberg, OSU athletic director, who spoke Monday, at Enid Rotary Club. Non-conference schedules are made years...
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday ahead of OU's Week 6 matchup with Texas.
FOX Sports
Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
oklahoma Sooner
2022 Fall Ball Central
The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team announced a seven-game 2022 fall schedule featuring three games against outside competition and four intrasquad scrimmages with an exciting format titled the Oklahoma Battle Series. Six of the seven exhibitions will be at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and open to the public. Follow along with all the action below.
OU’s Venables Updates Dillon Gabriel’s Status Following Week 5 Head Injury
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables discussed the status of his starting quarterback three days after he suffered a head injury. Following Saturday’s 55-24 loss at TCU, Venables said Gabriel would enter the team’s concussion protocol. Venables went before the media Tuesday morning, but he didn’t have much to say...
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Oklahoma City
The Savannah Bananas are bringing their 'World Famous Baseball Circus' to Oklahoma City on May 26, 2023.
oklahoma Sooner
Summy Leads Sooner Contingent Thru 36 at Colonial
FORT WORTH, Texas – Jase Summy led the way for Oklahoma on day one at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, firing a 3-under 67 to open the event followed by a 74 (+4) in the afternoon to grab a share of 23rd thru 36 holes of play. Playing without...
Oklahoma football: Best thing I saw in a Sooner nightmare not worth repeating
In a nightmare of an Oklahoma football game from which any Sooner positives were few and far between, there was actually something good that came out of it. With junior running back Marcus Major not available at TCU, true freshman Jovantae Barnes moved into the No. 2 role behind starter Eric Gray.
cowboystatedaily.com
Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
oklahoma Sooner
2022 Red River Showdown Fan Guide
As Sooner Nation gets ready to descend on Dallas for the 2022 AT&T Red River Showdown, please review the following important information to ensure you're game day ready!. 8:45 OU buses arrive Coliseum Dr. 9:00 Stadium gates open All gates. 10:25 Warrior Walk Cotton Bowl. 11:00 #BeatTexas Cotton Bowl. All...
This OKC Museum Is The First Certified Autism Center In Oklahoma
Museums are a great place to learn about history, art and so much more. Oklahoma is full of fun, educational museums for the whole family to enjoy. But often times, museums are not an option for families who have loved ones with autism or sensory needs. But recently, the National...
‘It seemed totally legit’: Edmond man says phony rental listing cost him almost $2,000
An Edmond man says a phony Facebook Marketplace rental property listing cost him nearly $2,000 with nothing to show for it.
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
blackchronicle.com
THE FRONTIER: In deep-red Oklahoma, the race for governor is tightening | News
Gov. Kevin Stitt was expected to coast to an easy victory in the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, but the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and attacks from dark money groups. While the political climate in Oklahoma still favors Stitt, the latest polling from Oklahoma...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Public Schools Cancels Classes For Nov. 8
Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it will cancel classes on November 8, 2022. The district's board of education approved the change to its calendar earlier this week. As a result of the change, OKCPS said April 7, 2023 will now be an instructional day. November 8 also happens to...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
news9.com
Former Broadway Dancer Teaches Latin Dance In OKC
Dance and Hispanic culture collide to provide a space for passionate dancers at the Reach Dance Studio in Oklahoma City. Ivis Torres, the owner of Reach Dance Studio, moved to the state three years ago. Torres said her students are 75% Hispanic. Hispanic history in Oklahoma dates all the way...
