British Couple Who Went Missing in South Africa Were Killed, Fed to Crocodiles: Cops
A British couple who went missing in South Africa in 2018 during a camping trip were murdered and fed to crocodiles, police say, according to the New York Post. Rod Saunders, 74, a horticulturist and his microbiologist wife, Dr. Rachel Saunders, 63, were camping in the remote Ngoye Forest Reserve just 30 miles north of the beach city of Durban when they disappeared in early February 2018, the New York Post reported.
The Black Coyote: Nature's Ninja of the South
I recently wrote an article: "Black Panther Sightings in Alabama" that seemed to strike a chord with a lot of people. The comment section was flooded with readers recounting their own encounters with these mysterious big black cats in Alabama and neighboring states. In keeping with the "rare sighting" topic, I've found another animal, also solid black, that is almost exclusively found in the Southeastern U.S. It's our own "nature's ninja," in a way. Meet the dark, mysterious and rare: black coyote.
Fishermen Who Allegedly Put Weights in Their Catch to Win $30K at Competition Are Under Investigation
Two fishermen are accused of cheating during a competition by putting lead weights inside their catch. Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan were competing for a $30,000 prize at the tournament on Lake Eerie. Their catch weighed in at 33.91 pounds — twice the amount of the next highest catch. A suspicious judge cut open the fish and pulled out weight after weight.
Foster a bird from St. Louis Avian Rescue
ST. LOUIS – Everyone has heard of dog and cat rescues, but many don’t realize that there is a need for parrot rescue. STAR St Louis Avian Rescue is the only parrot rescue in the St Louis area. STAR is entirely volunteer and foster based (not a single paid employee).
Woman Gives Birth Mid-Flight Over International Waters
An American Airlines flight to the Dominican Republic gained a passenger mid-flight when a woman's water broke and she gave birth on board. The newborn’s mother, Kendra Rhoden, was seven-months pregnant with only six weeks before her due date when she hopped on a flight to her vacation destination in the Caribbean in September, reported KKTV.
