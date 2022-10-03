Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Makenna Marisa Selected to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Penn State women's basketball's Makenna Marisa garnered a spot on the Preseason All-Big Ten Media and Coaches' Team, the conference announced Wednesday. The junior was a consensus All-Big Ten First-Team pick by the coaches and media last year. Marisa had a stellar junior campaign, ranking second in the Big Ten and sixth in the country in scoring at 22.2 points per game. Her average was the third-highest average by a Lady Lion in a single season.
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lion Fencing Teams Head to Minneapolis for NAC Event This Weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Select fencers from the Penn State men's and women's fencing teams will be opening up their 2022-23 season this weekend, October 7-10, at the October North American Cup (NAC) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The four-day event takes place at the Minneapolis Convention Center. This event, the first of many Olympic qualifying events, is for Division I, Cadet, and Y-14. Representing Penn State in the epee will be junior All-American Kateryna Chorniy and Jaclyn Khrol on the women's side; and Devin Tafoya and senior All-American Jonathan Piskovatskoy. Women's foil will feature junior All-American Samantha Catantan. Ola Strzalkowski will compete in women's sabre and Neil Lilov in men's sabre.
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No. 5 Penn State Hosts No. 4 Iowa Friday, Lafayette Sunday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (9-2, 4-1 B1G), ranked No. 5 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll, hosts two games at the Field Hockey Complex this weekend. Penn State battles No. 4 Iowa (9-2, 3-1 B1G) on Friday at 6 p.m. in a Big Ten battle and then welcomes Lafayette (4-8) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in a non-conference game. Iowa will face No. 17 James Madison on Sunday at 11 a.m. in a neutral site non-conference game prior to the PSU/LC contest.
GoPSUsports.com
Track and Field names Brandon Rizzo and Nathan Ott as Assistant Coaches
UNIVERSITY PARK – Brandon Rizzo and Nathan Ott have been named assistant coaches for Penn State track and field, head coach John Gondak announced Monday. Rizzo is promoted after serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2022 season, and Ott comes from Grand Canyon after spending a year as a throws coach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin says Penn State veteran DE will not be available for rest of season
James Franklin announced that one of Penn State’s veteran defensive linemen won’t be taking the field for the Nittany Lions in the 2022 season. Franklin shared the news when he met with reporters on Tuesday. In Franklin’s words, Vilbert will not be available to play for the remaining...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Wrestling Announces 2022-23 Schedule
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team, under the direction of head coach Cael Sanderson, has announced its 2022-23 schedule. The Nittany Lions host seven home duals this season, including two in the Bryce Jordan Center. Please note that all dates and times are subject to change and television and/or streaming will be announced soon.
GoPSUsports.com
Dylan Lugris' New Chapter on a Bright Hockey Career
UNIVERSITY PARK PA. - Dylan Lugris was piecing together a strong 2021-2022 NCDC season with the Jersey Hitmen when a State College number popped up on his phone. The Buffalo, New York native knew this was a call he couldn't ignore. Weeks later, he was skating inside Pegula Ice Arena as a Penn State Nittany Lion.
State College
An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft
An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Does Paul Chryst’s firing impact Penn State Football?
The calendar has flipped to October, and the coaching carousel is in full rotation. Does the Paul Chryst firing impact Penn State Football?. Penn State Football enters the week on a well-deserved bye week. While James Franklin and company are resting and preparing for the upcoming matchup with Michigan, Wisconsin decided to break the Big Ten internet.
Michigan vs Penn State game time announced
What is the Michigan vs Penn State game time?It should be a battle between two Top 10 teams. When October 15th rolls around, Michigan vs Penn State is going to be a battle that could go a long way in determining who will challenge Ohio State for the top team in the Big Ten East.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #7
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 7th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wilson (0-6) at Blue Mountain (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (5-1) at Pottsville (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua (3-3) at Minersville (4-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (4-2) at Jim Thorpe...
Look back: Country star Loretta Lynn’s 1978 Penn State visit brought fans to their feet
The famed country music trailblazer died Tuesday, at age 90, at her Tennessee ranch. Here’s a peek at her 1978 visit to State College.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gallery: Last day of the Bloomsburg Fair
Bloomsburg, Pa.— The last day of the Bloomsburg Fair was held yesterday and featured plenty of fair fun and a demolition derby and truck and tractor pull to cap off the nine-day event. This year marked the 167th annual fair, which has grown well beyond the small agricultural fair that began in 1855. Nearly 367,000 people from across the northeast and other regions attended the fair this year, according to the fair's website. That's down slightly from the 369,791 in 2021.
Former Country Cupboard restaurant near Lewisburg to be demolished
The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops has been closed since February of this year after 50 years of serving customers. Starting next week, the landmark restaurant along Route 15 in Union County near Lewisburg will disappear for good as the new owner begins demolition.
Pa. woman who rammed Little League Museum wants 2 charges dropped
WILLIAMSPORT – The woman charged with ramming her minivan into the World of Little League Museum in July is seeking dismissal of two of the charges on which she is awaiting trial. Theresa Robinson Salazar, 57, of Williamsport, contends testimony presented at her September preliminary hearing failed to establish...
Onward State
Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance
Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
Veterans can reserve free Veterans Day dinner from Geisinger locations
Danville, Pa. — On the eve of Veterans Day, Geisinger Health System is hosting free, drive-through Veteran Appreciation dinners at 11 locations. Meals for veterans and a guest are available at no cost for those who make a reservation by Tuesday, Nov. 1. Pick-up times for all locations except State College will be 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. State College pick-ups will be open from 4 to 5 p.m. ...
One of three cases against former Williamsport High School teacher dismissed
Williamsport, Pa. — A former high school teacher earned a small victory in county court Monday when one of three cases against him was dismissed. Judge Christian Frey called Christopher Yoder’s conversation with a student inappropriate, but not criminal. Related reading: Former Williamsport teacher sees more sex charges added “The testimony from the student established...
PhillyBite
Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
Comments / 0