Williamsport, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Makenna Marisa Selected to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Penn State women's basketball's Makenna Marisa garnered a spot on the Preseason All-Big Ten Media and Coaches' Team, the conference announced Wednesday. The junior was a consensus All-Big Ten First-Team pick by the coaches and media last year. Marisa had a stellar junior campaign, ranking second in the Big Ten and sixth in the country in scoring at 22.2 points per game. Her average was the third-highest average by a Lady Lion in a single season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lion Fencing Teams Head to Minneapolis for NAC Event This Weekend

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Select fencers from the Penn State men's and women's fencing teams will be opening up their 2022-23 season this weekend, October 7-10, at the October North American Cup (NAC) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The four-day event takes place at the Minneapolis Convention Center. This event, the first of many Olympic qualifying events, is for Division I, Cadet, and Y-14. Representing Penn State in the epee will be junior All-American Kateryna Chorniy and Jaclyn Khrol on the women's side; and Devin Tafoya and senior All-American Jonathan Piskovatskoy. Women's foil will feature junior All-American Samantha Catantan. Ola Strzalkowski will compete in women's sabre and Neil Lilov in men's sabre.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
GoPSUsports.com

NOTES: No. 5 Penn State Hosts No. 4 Iowa Friday, Lafayette Sunday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (9-2, 4-1 B1G), ranked No. 5 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll, hosts two games at the Field Hockey Complex this weekend. Penn State battles No. 4 Iowa (9-2, 3-1 B1G) on Friday at 6 p.m. in a Big Ten battle and then welcomes Lafayette (4-8) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in a non-conference game. Iowa will face No. 17 James Madison on Sunday at 11 a.m. in a neutral site non-conference game prior to the PSU/LC contest.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Track and Field names Brandon Rizzo and Nathan Ott as Assistant Coaches

UNIVERSITY PARK – Brandon Rizzo and Nathan Ott have been named assistant coaches for Penn State track and field, head coach John Gondak announced Monday. Rizzo is promoted after serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2022 season, and Ott comes from Grand Canyon after spending a year as a throws coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Home, PA
Williamsport, PA
Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Wrestling Announces 2022-23 Schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team, under the direction of head coach Cael Sanderson, has announced its 2022-23 schedule. The Nittany Lions host seven home duals this season, including two in the Bryce Jordan Center. Please note that all dates and times are subject to change and television and/or streaming will be announced soon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Dylan Lugris' New Chapter on a Bright Hockey Career

UNIVERSITY PARK PA. - Dylan Lugris was piecing together a strong 2021-2022 NCDC season with the Jersey Hitmen when a State College number popped up on his phone. The Buffalo, New York native knew this was a call he couldn't ignore. Weeks later, he was skating inside Pegula Ice Arena as a Penn State Nittany Lion.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft

An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

How Does Paul Chryst’s firing impact Penn State Football?

The calendar has flipped to October, and the coaching carousel is in full rotation. Does the Paul Chryst firing impact Penn State Football?. Penn State Football enters the week on a well-deserved bye week. While James Franklin and company are resting and preparing for the upcoming matchup with Michigan, Wisconsin decided to break the Big Ten internet.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #7

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 7th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wilson (0-6) at Blue Mountain (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (5-1) at Pottsville (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua (3-3) at Minersville (4-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (4-2) at Jim Thorpe...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Gallery: Last day of the Bloomsburg Fair

Bloomsburg, Pa.— The last day of the Bloomsburg Fair was held yesterday and featured plenty of fair fun and a demolition derby and truck and tractor pull to cap off the nine-day event. This year marked the 167th annual fair, which has grown well beyond the small agricultural fair that began in 1855. Nearly 367,000 people from across the northeast and other regions attended the fair this year, according to the fair's website. That's down slightly from the 369,791 in 2021.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Onward State

Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance

Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop

A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Veterans can reserve free Veterans Day dinner from Geisinger locations

Danville, Pa. — On the eve of Veterans Day, Geisinger Health System is hosting free, drive-through Veteran Appreciation dinners at 11 locations. Meals for veterans and a guest are available at no cost for those who make a reservation by Tuesday, Nov. 1. Pick-up times for all locations except State College will be 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. State College pick-ups will be open from 4 to 5 p.m. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One of three cases against former Williamsport High School teacher dismissed

Williamsport, Pa. — A former high school teacher earned a small victory in county court Monday when one of three cases against him was dismissed. Judge Christian Frey called Christopher Yoder’s conversation with a student inappropriate, but not criminal. Related reading: Former Williamsport teacher sees more sex charges added “The testimony from the student established...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PhillyBite

Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

