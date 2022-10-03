ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Kanye Be Involved in Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show?

By Alli Patton
 4 days ago
Rihanna is reportedly “mulling over a list of 50 possible guest artists” for her Super Bowl halftime performance and anyone she has collaborated with in her career is “fair game.” Whether those reports are true or not, Kanye—who has been making a splash in the fashion sphere as of late—recently took it upon himself to tease his involvement in next year’s halftime show.

On Friday (Sept. 30), West shared a Daily Mail article, ominously uncaptioned, on his Instagram Stories. The article discussed the possible artists who could be appearing alongside the “Diamonds” singer on stage, one of whom was Yeezy himself.

The two stars have collaborated a handful of times on notable works like Jay-Z’s “Run This Town,” “All of the Lights,” and “FourFiveSeconds” with Paul McCartney, so it’s not a stretch to think Kanye could make an appearance. If her collaborators are making a comeback at centerfield alongside the singer/songwriter, we could also see anyone and everyone from the aforementioned Jay-Z and McCartney to Britney Spears, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Bono, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more take the coveted stage.

Rapper, music mogul, and Super Bowl alum, Dr. Dre, offered some advice to the singer upon the news of her taking up the halftime torch. “Put the right people around you,” was the thing he stressed the most. “Have fun” was the other.

Whether Rihanna is considering taking on the halftime stage solo or surrounded by special guests and past collaborators for a career-spanning performance, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium is sure to see a show on Feb. 12.

