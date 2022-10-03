Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches InvestigationTy D.Yuba City, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Valley Springs
Update at 4:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire north of Toyon Middle School in Calaveras County. The flames ignite in the grass in the 1700 block of Highway 26, between Highway 12 and Beal Ranch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate was stopped at a quarter acre in size. Crews will work toward full containment and then mop up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
visityolo.com
Yolo County: A Great Fall Getaway
There’s no shortage of great fall destinations across Northern California, from the mountains to the coast. But in between is a hidden gem that often gets overlooked: Yolo County. Just outside of Sacramento, Yolo County features boutique wineries, world-class restaurants, and plenty of outdoor activities, making it the ideal choice for fall getaways.
KCRA.com
Hundreds prepare for Nevada County gravel bike race
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Hundreds of people are expected to participate in Nevada County'sHeart of Gold Gravel bike race. The first-ever race happened last year, and the county went ahead with bringing the event back. The race is set for Saturday at 8 a.m. “You're gonna see everything from...
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs needs a new road
Diamond Springs Community Park meets many programmatic needs in the El Dorado County Parks Master Plan — preserved, passive recreation, ball fields, soccer fields, picnic areas, playgrounds for the young and a basketball court. This proposed park is 29 acres adjacent to Charles Brown School and near Union Mine High School.
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis presented the 35th annual Eggplant Festival last Saturday
The Loomis Basin Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 35th annual Eggplant Festival last Saturday. At 10 a.m. Saturday, the festival held the 35th-anniversary ribbon cutting with Placer County’s Scholarship Pageant royalty. Directly following, the festival’s eggplant mascot handed out purple kazoos for the festival’s Kazoo Parade led by Loomis...
goldcountrymedia.com
Three routes to fun
If you are looking for a nice bike ride that includes snacks, get ready for the Tour de Lincoln, coming to roads near you on Oct.15. You can tell it’s a special ride because the title has “de” in it instead of “of.”. This will be...
goldcountrymedia.com
State of the Community: Gary Gilligan has directed Mandarin Festival for 15 years
Gary Gilligan never thought his involvement in Newcastle’s Mountain Mandarin Festival would grow to what it is today. “I opened a restaurant in Newcastle, and my opening day was the same day as the second mandarin festival downtown,” said Gilligan. “When you have a business in Newcastle, since there's so few of them, you're part of the business association that started the mandarin festival.”
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
sacramentocityexpress.com
Landscape watering rules change Nov. 1. Here are three things to know
City Utilities staff are reminding people that on Nov. 1 residents and businesses must change how they water landscapes, including their lawns. The change is part of the City’s water conservation ordinance, which was created in 2017. Here are three of the biggest things people should know:. 1. Water...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rats encountered in Lincoln
Some residents are concerned about the increasing number of rats found in Lincoln Crossing. “I’ve killed close to 100 rats recently,” said Ron Carpenter of Lincoln Crossing. “Most of them are coming out of the bushes that they’ve turned into breeding grounds.”. Carpenter, who has lived...
goldcountrymedia.com
Isabel Ramos Perkins 6/4/1922 - 9/26/2022
Isabel died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Sacramento. She was 100. She was born on June 4, 1922, in Vacaville, at the Goepfert Ranch to Diego Miguel Ramos, and Juana Castano Ramos, immigrants from Marchal de Lubrin, Spain. She grew up in Vacaville and graduated from Vaca Valley High School in 1942.
Caldor, King and Mosquito: the Sierra Foothill’s largest wildfires in recorded history
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Burning a total of 396,340 acres in a span of eight years, these three fires threatened communities and lives but represent an evolution in firefighting. FOX40 spoke with CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) Chief Brian Estes, who served with CAL FIRE on all three of these fire, about the similarities […]
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
goldcountrymedia.com
Dan Toney 3/31/1970 - 9/4/2022
Daniel R. Toney, age 52, a dear friend, son, brother, nephew and cousin, passed away on September 4, 2022, after a fall that was likely preceded by an epileptic seizure. Dan had a seizure disorder for much of his life, but it never seemed to affect his friendliness, sense of humor, intelligence, or exceptional athletic ability. Dan's kindness touched many people. A life-long resident of Folsom, Dan was the grandson of J. Clifton Toney, the former publisher of the Telegraph. He attended Theodore Judah grammar school, Folsom Middle School and Folsom High School, graduating in 1988. He was a lover of sports starting with Little League, then participating in soccer and football in high school. He also was a fan of golf and snow skiing. He worked at Sundance Sports later moving to Truckee to work at Squaw Creek resort so he could participate in golf in the warmer months and skiing in the winter months. He returned to Folsom after the death of his beloved mother, Carolyn Toney. He worked at a West Sacramento company that did water testing and then transitioned to being a project manager for Kevin Meyer Construction. His last job was in the pro shop at Mather Golf Course. Dan is survived by his father, Stephen Toney, his brother James Jeffrey Toney, his aunts, uncles and many cousins.
sierranewsonline.com
All Aboard: Caltrans Has New Passenger Trains
SACRAMENTO — Rail passengers in Northern California and the Central Valley will start enjoying a more comfortable and modern ride after Caltrans accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton. “With train ridership recovering...
Water rehabilitation project to begin this week in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department and its contractor, Caggiano General Engineering, are starting the Ashland Water Rehabilitation Project No. 2 in Folsom this week. The project will rehabilitate and improve the city's water system deficiencies. It will include new meters, water service...
kubaradio.com
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
KCRA.com
Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
Body found by California fisherman in 2008 finally identified, killer still not found
The Jane Doe was named on Tuesday.
visitranchocordova.com
Return to Rancho Cordova for “Hometown for the Holidays”
For seven years, we’ve partnered with our hoteliers to provide our community with the necessary space to accommodate visiting family and friends during the holiday season. While Rancho Cordova is a hub for business travel and tourism in Gold Country, we always appreciate the opportunity to do something special for our locals.
