Daniel R. Toney, age 52, a dear friend, son, brother, nephew and cousin, passed away on September 4, 2022, after a fall that was likely preceded by an epileptic seizure. Dan had a seizure disorder for much of his life, but it never seemed to affect his friendliness, sense of humor, intelligence, or exceptional athletic ability. Dan's kindness touched many people. A life-long resident of Folsom, Dan was the grandson of J. Clifton Toney, the former publisher of the Telegraph. He attended Theodore Judah grammar school, Folsom Middle School and Folsom High School, graduating in 1988. He was a lover of sports starting with Little League, then participating in soccer and football in high school. He also was a fan of golf and snow skiing. He worked at Sundance Sports later moving to Truckee to work at Squaw Creek resort so he could participate in golf in the warmer months and skiing in the winter months. He returned to Folsom after the death of his beloved mother, Carolyn Toney. He worked at a West Sacramento company that did water testing and then transitioned to being a project manager for Kevin Meyer Construction. His last job was in the pro shop at Mather Golf Course. Dan is survived by his father, Stephen Toney, his brother James Jeffrey Toney, his aunts, uncles and many cousins.

