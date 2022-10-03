Read full article on original website
Topeka pizzeria gains 2nd location at West Ridge Mall
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local pizzeria is expanding with a new location in town. Doughboyz Pizzeria, which opened on Aug. 8, 2020, will be opening up a second location in the West Ridge Mall in west Topeka to expand its services to a larger population. 27 News spoke with Trevor Burdett, the owner of Doughboyz, […]
Emporia gazette.com
Michelin celebrates grand opening Wednesday
An Emporia business celebrated its integration into Michelin North America with a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning. Michelin, located at 1601 E. South Ave., was formerly known as Camso in Emporia. The company was first acquired by Michelin in 2018. Jason Davis, manufacturing director for Michelin North America’s Beyond Road manufacturing...
Topeka deli, gas station revamped with ownership change
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka deli and gas station has changed owners as it goes through a makeover. 27 News reached out to Larry’s Short Stop, located at 3834 SW Topeka Boulevard, and spoke with manager Tammy Voz who has worked at Larry’s for three years. She confirmed the deli was closed for renovation work […]
Emporia gazette.com
White Memorial Park added to city surplus following purchase request
A local businessman has put in a purchase request for White Memorial Park, Emporia City Commissioners heard Wednesday. Rick Mitchell sent a letter of inquiry for the park, located at 525 Merchant St., last month. He purchased the former Emporia Gazette building, located at 517 Merchant St., in January, and hopes to expand his development into the park area.
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Kansas this week
If you love to shop for stylish clothing, home decor, and gifts but don't like paying the full retail price at department stores, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain will be opening another new store location in Kansas this week. Read on to learn more.
WIBW
Gas line struck in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas leak was sprung Thursday afternoon near a construction site in central Topeka. A crew member working on the construction along 12th St. told 13NEWS a plastic gas line was struck by excavating equipment near the 12th and Frazier intersection. Kansas Gas Service was able...
WIBW
Construction of assisted living community on schedule in West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is on track for a new assisted living community in West Topeka. Shawnee County Commissioners approved construction on Cedarhurst of Topeka last year. 13NEWS got a look on Wednesday at the work completed so far at 17th and Urish. A spokesperson with Brahm’s Construction said...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia, Strong City win state sidewalk grants
Emporia and Strong City will receive state grant money to improve paths for pedestrians. Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that Emporia is receiving a state “Transportation Alternatives” award of $483,744 for next fiscal year. The money is designated for a “Sidewalk System Improvement Project.”
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball splits on senior night
The Emporia High School volleyball team split a triangular against Great Bend and Hillsboro on Thursday night. The Lady Spartans defeated Great Bend in two sets, 25-21, 25-22 before dropping to Hillsboro, 19-25, 23-25.
Emporia gazette.com
Frost on the pumpkin? Possible in places
You might need a blanket at times this weekend. But you still won't need an umbrella. The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory Friday morning for Lebo, along with all of Osage and Wabaunsee Counties. Frost is possible from 1-9 a.m. Saturday.
WIBW
Part of Topeka intersection to close for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of a Topeka intersection will close for about a week. Shawnee County officials say that starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Public Works Department will close part of the SW 49th St. and S Topeka Blvd. intersection to repair asphalt and maintain the culvert, weather permitting.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County renews revitalization program with Olpe
Lyon County Commissioners renewed the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan with the City of Olpe at its meeting Thursday. Joyce Wilson, city clerk, said the plan has been beneficial to Olpe.
Free airshow in Topeka Saturday
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Foundation for Aeronautical Education is hosting a free airshow this weekend. Greg Inkmann stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to tell us about it. The show will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at 599 NE Sardou Ave. in Topeka. It’s free, but food is available for $5 for […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia High football preparing for Wichita East
The Emporia High School football team is looking to turn the page after falling big to the top 6A school in the entire state last week. Head coach Keaton Tuttle has noticed the guys have moved on well from their last game and responded well this week in practice.
WIBW
Emporia dog safely returned after taken from owner
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fay the German Shepherd has been safely returned to her owner after she was taken in Emporia. The Emporia Police Department says that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, officials were contacted by a woman who owned a black and rust-colored female German Shepherd named Fay. The woman...
Warning, frost possible tonight, cover your plants
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. *FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties *FROST ADVISORY* – […]
WIBW
Fire crews battle blaze at East Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dog and three birds were rescued from a house fire in East Topeka Tuesday afternoon. According to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at a single family home at 726 SE Lawrence St. Stahl said they were quickly able to put most of the fire out shortly after arrival. Officials said there were no people inside at the time of the fire.
🎥: Early morning fire on W 60th destroys barn
RILEY COUNTY - Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters with Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a structure fire in the 2700 block of West 60th Avenue, west of Manhattan. When crews arrived on scene, they found a large barn fully engulfed in fire. Fifteen volunteer firefighters...
WIBW
Pickup collides with Evergy truck in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck collided with a parked SUV and an Evergy truck in Central Topeka. Crews were called to the area of SW Munson Ave. and SW Jewell around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with reports of a collision. A 13 NEWS photographer on the...
WIBW
Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
