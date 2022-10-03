Read full article on original website
sacramentocityexpress.com
The City’s updated sidewalk ordinance has gone into effect. How will it be enforced?
The City of Sacramento’s updated sidewalk ordinance, which protects people’s rights to safely travel along sidewalks and enter and exit buildings, went into effect Sept. 23. The updated ordinance, which the City Council amended in August, requires at least four feet of space on sidewalks to remain clear...
goldcountrymedia.com
Investigative audits of Lincoln city operations: 2012 to 2022
They’re a fact of life for every government organization and every public company (and private company if they’re smart). They’re not fun but they can be very useful to improving the organization. The city of Lincoln has undergone external audits of its finances and operations, annually by...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom crematorium proposal derailed; request for permit withdrawn
Following a lawsuit from its opposition, the request for a special use permit has been officially withdrawn to build a crematorium at Lakeside Cemetery, a proposal that has had local residents up in arms over environmental concerns they felt the project raised. During the most recent Folsom City Council meeting,...
goldcountrymedia.com
McCann Award winner Paula Celick: 'Veterans are big on my plate'
McCann Award winners 1979: Maurine Dobbas 1980: John Robinson 1981: Joe Chevreaux 1982: Jug Covich 1983: Vic Roumage and Virginia Fleming 1984: John G. “Jack” Walsh 1985: Norma Harris 1986: Ralph Roper 1987: Jean Couzens 1988: Steve Barooshian 1989: Cliff Merriam 1990: Gloria Cavenee 1991: Ralph Swann 1992: Helen Harlowe and Harry Rosenberry 1993: Max Strawser 1994: Vic & Bobbie Tamietti 1995: Annabelle McCord 1996: Jack Veal and Bob Robinson 1997: E. Ken Tokutomi 1998: Sue Dings 1999: Marilyn Gehlbach 2000: Monroe DeJarnette 2001: Doris Viera 2002: Richard Yue 2003: Bill Lipschultz 2004: Helen Bale/Esther Stanton 2005: Virgil Traynor 2006: Nick Willick 2007: Linda Robinson 2008: Harvey Roper 2009: Bart Ruud 2010: Cheryl Maki 2011: Bob Snyder 2012: Kathy Sands 2013: Angela Atteberry 2014: Mike Holmes 2015: Ty Rowe 2016: Glenda Gonzales 2017: Donna Arz 2018: Brian and Katie Fries 2019: Steven Galyardt 2020: None (pandemic) 2021: Kevin Hanley 2022: Paula Celick.
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom endorses Angelique Ashby for State Senate District 8 race
Angelique Ashby announced on social media Monday that she was being endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newson for the State Senate District 8 race. The governor noted that if she wins, the Sacramento city councilmember and vice mayor will be the first woman elected to the State Senate from the Sacramento region in more than 20 years.
goldcountrymedia.com
State of the Community: Gary Gilligan has directed Mandarin Festival for 15 years
Gary Gilligan never thought his involvement in Newcastle’s Mountain Mandarin Festival would grow to what it is today. “I opened a restaurant in Newcastle, and my opening day was the same day as the second mandarin festival downtown,” said Gilligan. “When you have a business in Newcastle, since there's so few of them, you're part of the business association that started the mandarin festival.”
capradio.org
Black residents in Sacramento are most concerned about region’s high cost of housing, new poll finds
Nearly nine of every 10 Black residents are concerned about the cost of housing in the Sacramento region, a level higher than any other racial or ethnic group, according to a survey published this week. In partnership with CapRadio, Valley Vision conducted its annual Livability poll, released this week and...
Water rehabilitation project to begin this week in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department and its contractor, Caggiano General Engineering, are starting the Ashland Water Rehabilitation Project No. 2 in Folsom this week. The project will rehabilitate and improve the city's water system deficiencies. It will include new meters, water service...
Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches Investigation
Players from River Valley High School football team stage 'slave auction' in the school locker room.(Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash) KCRA 3 reports that it has a copy of the video, which shows a group of people yelling at three black students lined up against a wall in their underwear.
galtheraldonline.com
Galt Super sold to new owner
After nearly 53 years and three generations in one family, the Galt Supermarket is changing ownership. Members of the Lee and Hom family, which has owned and managed the store since Frank and Cynthia Lee purchased it in 1969, confirmed the sale to the Herald. The family will hand over operation of the store to the new owners after Oct. 11.
uschamber.com
U.S. Chamber Endorses Kevin Kiley for California’s 3rd Congressional District
Folsom, CA – On Monday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Kevin Kiley to represent California’s Third Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “As...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn-area schools participate in Walk to School Day
In an effort to encourage active lifestyles and walkable routes, Placer County Public Health hosted Walk to School Day through the Safe Routes to School program Wednesday. Auburn Elementary students and parents gathered at Atwood Park, where students collected stickers, balls and slap bracelets for participating, ran around and played on the playground before walking to school. Participants also gathered in front of a CAL FIRE engine for a group photo with officers and firefighters.
goldcountrymedia.com
Applications open for Auburn-area Veterans Day Parade participation
Applications are being taken for the annual Auburn-area Veterans Day Parade. Veterans, veteran and patriotic groups, and school, charitable and community organizations are encouraged to apply to take part in the parade, which steps off at 10:50 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, along the usual parade route in Auburn. Apply for...
Fox40
California Capital Airshow
Established in 2004, the California Capital Airshow 501(c)3 plans and operates the exciting, family-friendly annual event designed to honor the Sacramento region’s rich aviation heritage and veterans while using the power and magic of flight to inspire young people. CCA gives back to the community through scholarships, charitable group donations and exciting educational youth programming throughout the year.
CBS News
Remains of "Delta Jane Doe" found in delta 14 years ago identified through DNA as Shannon Vielguth
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A woman known only as "Delta Jane Doe" for the last 14 years has been identified through genetic genealogy. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says she is Shannon Vielguth. Vielguth's body was found in 2008 in the area of Tyler Island and Georgianna Slough. But investigators believe...
Caldor, King and Mosquito: the Sierra Foothill’s largest wildfires in recorded history
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Burning a total of 396,340 acres in a span of eight years, these three fires threatened communities and lives but represent an evolution in firefighting. FOX40 spoke with CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) Chief Brian Estes, who served with CAL FIRE on all three of these fire, about the similarities […]
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
sacramentocityexpress.com
Landscape watering rules change Nov. 1. Here are three things to know
City Utilities staff are reminding people that on Nov. 1 residents and businesses must change how they water landscapes, including their lawns. The change is part of the City’s water conservation ordinance, which was created in 2017. Here are three of the biggest things people should know:. 1. Water...
DNA used to identify remains of victim in 2004 NorCal cold case homicide
