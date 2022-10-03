ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman dies after being attacked by dogs at property in Liverpool

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIvga_0iKLVcVZ00

A woman in her 60s has died after being attacked by dogs at a property in central Liverpool .

Merseyside Police said North West Ambulance Service paramedics reported the attack at St Brigids Crescent in Kirkdale at around 4.25pm on Monday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her relatives have been told.

Police have launched an investigation and a cordon is in place at the scene.

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “We understand the shock this incident will cause in the local community and beyond.

“Our officers are at the scene carrying out further enquiries, so if you have any information please let us know.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 690.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man arrested after woman dies in dog attack

A man has been arrested and five American bulldogs have been destroyed after a woman died following a dog attack, police have said.The 65-year-old woman died at the scene of the attack at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday afternoon.A Merseyside Police spokesman said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and was in custody.Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were handed over and have since been humanely destroyedMerseyside PoliceThe spokesman added: “Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were handed over and have since been humanely...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman attacked in attempted dognapping as man tries to steal her Boxer Staff cross in park

A woman was attacked during an attempted dognapping when a man tried to steal her pet in the park. The 41-year-old owner was walking their Boxer/Staff cross in Sutton, south London, where she was approached by a man who initially complimented the dog and began stoking the animal.The woman continued on her way but shortly after the same man approached her and demanded she give him the dog. When she refused and a struggle took place during which the victim sustained cuts to her neck and cheek.Have you been the victim of a dog theft? If so email mustafa.qadri@independent.co.ukThe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dog attack victim named by police

A woman who was killed in a dog attack has been named by police.Ann Dunn, 65, died at the scene of the incident, which happened at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday.Five American bulldogs were handed over and humanely destroyed following the incident, Merseyside Police said.A force spokesman said a 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control has since been released on conditional bail.FATAL | We are continuing to investigate after a 63 yr-old woman died following reports of a dog attack at a house in #Kirkale yday (Mon)....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies after being shot in Derby police station car park

A man armed with a knife has died after he was fatally shot by officers in a police station car park in Derby on Friday, 7 October. Kate Meynell, the deputy chief constable of Derbyshire constabulary, said a police firearm was discharged at the scene.Ms Meynell said a window was smashed after the suspect entered the secure car park at Ascot Drive station.The white man, whose identity was unknown on Friday, was treated by officers until paramedics arrived but later died in hospital.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Kaba death: Relatives of 24-year-old killed by police share tearful embraceConor Burns sacked from government following a complaint of ‘serious misconduct’Nicola Sturgeon responds to JK Rowling calling her a ‘destroyer of women’s rights’
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
The Independent

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend

A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Merseyside Police#St Brigids Crescent
The Independent

Father-of-two killed in ‘ruthless execution’ as police release CCTV of suspects

A father-of-two has been shot dead in a “calculated and ruthless execution”, police have said as they released CCTV footage of two suspects.Sean Fox was approached and killed by masked gunmen while drinking in a sports club in Belfast over the weekend. The shooters were only inside the premise for around 21 seconds to carry out the “cold-blooded act” in front of others, police said.Investigators have now released CCTV of the two suspects entering and fleeing Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on Sunday afternoon.They are seen walking into the venue in west Belfast with masks covering their faces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nurse goes on trial charged with murdering seven babies in neonatal unit

A nurse has gone on trial accused of multiple baby murders.Lucy Letby, 32, faces charges that she murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder another five boys and five girls, between June 2015 and June 2016.Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is said to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester.She denies all the allegations.The defendant, wearing a dark suit, appeared in the dock on Tuesday as unreportable legal issues were aired.Her parents, John, 76, and Susan, 62, watched as proceedings were relayed to annexe courtrooms attended by families of the children involved and members of the press.A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.The trial at Manchester Crown Court is estimated to last up to six months.The hearing has been adjourned until Thursday when legal argument is expected to take place.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Student jailed for raping and beating woman he also illicitly photographed

A PhD student has been jailed for nine years for raping a woman he met on a night out, while taking multiple photos of her during the attack.Dayan Garcia, 31, struck his victim twice in the head and then proceeded to rape her on the night of 29 April this year, a court heard.The victim had found herself separated from her friends on a night out, and met Garcia in Mambo nightclub in Plymouth, Devon, before agreeing to go back to his home at about 2am.Once there, Garcia hit the victim’s head twice after she resisted his advances, and he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Timeline: Death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A landmark moment has been reached in the case of Olivia Pratt-Korbel as Merseyside Police charge a suspect with her murder.The nine-year-old’s death drew widespread condemnation in August, as well as numerous appeals for information from the public and with hundreds of thousands of pounds offered as a reward to help catch her killer.Here is a timeline of events in the case:-August 22:Olivia Pratt-Korbel is shot and killed shortly after 10pm when a gunman – pursuing another man – forces his way into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool.The pursued man, who was also shot, is taken to hospital by friends...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
BBC

Moors Murders: 'I'm convinced I found Keith Bennett'

The man whose hunt for the last unfound victim of the Moors murderers led to a new search has said he is "convinced" he found the boy's remains, despite police saying otherwise. Author and investigator Russell Edwards said he had spent seven years looking for Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Daycare workers fired after being caught on video chasing crying children in Halloween mask

Daycare workers who were caught on camera donning a Halloween mask and chasing terrified children at a Mississippi facility have since been fired, according to local news reports.On Thursday, cell phone footage from inside the Monroe County daycare quickly went viral after many concerned parents saw the disturbing sight of employees sneaking up on unsuspecting children and chasing after them while wearing the GhostFace mask from the horror movie Scream.WTVA 9 reported that the viral videos are from two separate incidents, one in September and one more recently from 4 October.In the video, adult caretakers are seen wearing the...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Man accused of kidnap and murder of family of four wanted revenge after being fired from business, police say

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a California family of four was seeking revenge after being fired from the family’s business, according to authorities – as it was revealed that the suspect previously held another former employee at gunpoint.Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, drove for trucking business Unison Parking in Merced but was let go sometime last year, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said in a press conference on Thursday.Over the next year, he allegedly harboured a grudge against the family, with investigators uncovering a trove of “nasty” text and email exchanges and neighbours reporting seeing him prowling around...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Arsonist jailed for life for killing neighbours in ‘devastating revenge attack’

An arsonist who killed two of his neighbours in a “premeditated and devastating revenge attack” has been sentenced to a whole life order in jail.Hakeem Kigundu, 32, admitted pouring petrol over the ground floor of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, and starting the fire that killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45,  at around 2.45am on December 15, 2021.Two residents were also seriously hurt – Joel Richards suffered third-degree burns, while Laura Wiggins was left with a punctured lung, a kidney hematoma and fractures to her pelvis, ribs, right arm and spine.Kigundu, a Ugandan national believed to have entered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumper

A woman found three kittens nesting in a car’s front bumper in Thailand. Praew Nalintip said that she was on her way to work when she heard meowing coming from a car in Nakhon Ratchasima province. She spotted two ginger kittens and one black kitten in the bonnet vents.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Survivor of fatal fire left ‘not wanting to live’ and will not forgive arsonist

A survivor of a fatal fire said the experience left him “not wanting to live” and he will not forgive arsonist Hakeem Kigundu, who was sentenced to a whole life order in jail on Friday.Bus driver Joel Richards, 55, lost two friends and suffered third degree burns in the blaze at Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, on December 15, after Kigundu, 32, who also lived in the block, conspired to kill his neighbours.Kigundu pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Number of people injured after explosion at Donegal service station

Multiple injuries have been reported after an explosion at a Co Donegal service station.Images from the scene showed serious damage to the Applegreen service station located in the village of Creeslough.Among those gathered at the scene cordon were relatives of people feared to have been in the station at the time of the explosion.There were unconfirmed reports from the scene that people had been buried in the rubble.My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involvedCouncillor Donal Mandy KellyMultiple emergency service vehicles are in attendance while a Coastguard helicopter was also providing support.Letterkenny University Hospital has moved to major emergency standby,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

871K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy