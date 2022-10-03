Read full article on original website
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
postsouth.com
4 potential solutions to LSU football's passing game woes entering Tennessee showdown
BATON ROUGE - Jayden Daniels needed to talk things over with his receivers. The LSU football quarterback wasn't on the same page with them last week, when he only completed 8-of-20 passes for 80 yards in the Tigers' 21-17 win over Auburn. So he set up a meeting on Monday:...
postsouth.com
Why four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard committed to LSU football over Florida, FSU
The night before Zalance Heard was scheduled to announce his football commitment, the Neville tackle said he was still undecided. He knew he needed to rest since the Tigers were set to open the season less than 48 hours later. Heard said he was up tossing and turning until at...
postsouth.com
96 years ago, this Tennessee game at LSU launched Neyland legend and killed a governor
It was perhaps a bad omen for LSU football when the governor’s seat was empty at kickoff against. , especially since he lay on his death bed three miles away. In 1926, there was no bigger Tigers fan in Louisiana than Gov. Henry Fuqua. And there’s no way he...
postsouth.com
Brian Kelly receives brief LSU football vs. Tennessee history lesson from media
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly received a brief history lesson on Monday. With LSU football hosting No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) for the first time since 2010, the Tigers' unforgettable walk-off touchdown win over the Volunteers came up toward the end of Kelly's press conference.
postsouth.com
Why BJ Ojulari has been LSU football's most valuable defensive player
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly called it a "captain's play." LSU football was trailing 17-0 on the road to Auburn in the second quarter last week. It had just punted the ball away for the fifth time and the defense couldn't stop surrendering big plays. LSU needed something positive to...
postsouth.com
Week 6 action brings crucial district battles
A District 6-4A showdown looms for Plaquemine, while St. John and White Castle begin their district slates and East Iberville looks for a win before its league play begins. St. John heads south on La. 1 Thursday for a battle against Ascension Catholic, while Plaquemine heads north on La. 1 Friday night for a clash against Brusly. White Castle hosts Ascension Christian for homecoming, while East Iberville entertains newcomer Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy for one last pre-district game.
postsouth.com
Rep. Garret Graves announces nearly $13.4 million for local, state law enforcement
U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced $13,309,311from the U.S. Department of Justice that will aid local and state law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime. Of the total, $1,782,718 is going to expedite the processing of DNA evidence, according to a news release. Additionally, $2,000,000 will be used for crime prevention efforts in the Baton Rouge area including TRUCE and others.
postsouth.com
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be in Gonzales: Here's what's going on
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be Oct. 27 through Nov. 6 in Gonzales. The fair will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday at its new Ascension Parish location, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.
postsouth.com
Plaquemine-area home prices rise 10.3% in September, with houses for sale in high demand
A typical Iberville Parish home listed for $296,500 in September, up 10.3% from the previous month's $268,750, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. The median list home price in September was up about 31.8% from September 2021. Iberville Parish's median home was 2,252 square feet for a listed price of $143 per square foot.
postsouth.com
Schedule set for 54th annual International Acadian Festival
5 p.m. – The opening evening festivities will kick off with the blessing of the grounds. 6 p.m. – Rides /crafts/food booths will open immediately after the blessing. For information on crafts booth, contact Jimmy Hebert at (225) 776-2895. 5-6 p.m. – A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will...
postsouth.com
Entries sought for Acadian Art Show
Professional, non-professional and young artists from Iberville Parish and surrounding parishes are invited to display up to four works for the Acadian Festival’s multimedia art show, with the chance to win cash prizes. Artists are asked to submit their work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at...
