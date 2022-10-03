ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Week 6 action brings crucial district battles

A District 6-4A showdown looms for Plaquemine, while St. John and White Castle begin their district slates and East Iberville looks for a win before its league play begins. St. John heads south on La. 1 Thursday for a battle against Ascension Catholic, while Plaquemine heads north on La. 1 Friday night for a clash against Brusly. White Castle hosts Ascension Christian for homecoming, while East Iberville entertains newcomer Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy for one last pre-district game.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Rep. Garret Graves announces nearly $13.4 million for local, state law enforcement

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced $13,309,311from the U.S. Department of Justice that will aid local and state law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime. Of the total, $1,782,718 is going to expedite the processing of DNA evidence, according to a news release. Additionally, $2,000,000 will be used for crime prevention efforts in the Baton Rouge area including TRUCE and others.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Schedule set for 54th annual International Acadian Festival

5 p.m. – The opening evening festivities will kick off with the blessing of the grounds. 6 p.m. – Rides /crafts/food booths will open immediately after the blessing. For information on crafts booth, contact Jimmy Hebert at (225) 776-2895. 5-6 p.m. – A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Entries sought for Acadian Art Show

Professional, non-professional and young artists from Iberville Parish and surrounding parishes are invited to display up to four works for the Acadian Festival’s multimedia art show, with the chance to win cash prizes. Artists are asked to submit their work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

